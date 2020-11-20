Manchester United U21s to play Accrington in Papa John's Trophy second round

Manchester City Under-21s play Tranmere Rovers; Salford City face Leicester's youngsters, ; Wolverhampton Wanderers' Under-21s head to Port Vale; holders Portsmouth head to Cheltenham Town - full draw here

Friday 20 November 2020 19:32, UK

Anton Walkes celebrates winning the Checkatrade Trophy with Portsmouth
Image: Portsmouth won the Football League Trophy last season

Manchester United's under-21s will travel to Accrington in the second round of the Papa John's Trophy.

The Old Trafford youth side are one of four Premier League junior teams remaining in the northern section of the competition, with two - and one from Championship club Norwich City - in the southern section.

Manchester City's under-21s play Tranmere Rovers, Salford City provide the opposition for Leicester's youngsters, while Wolverhampton Wanderers' under-21s head to Port Vale.

In the southern half of the draw, Arsenal under-21s will host AFC Wimbledon, Norwich's under-21s are at Milton Keynes Dons and West Ham's junior team play host to Peterborough United.

Current holders Portsmouth head to Cheltenham Town for their second-round tie, with all ties being played in the week commencing December 7.

Draw in full

Northern section

Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Salford City v Leicester City u-21s

Fleetwood Town v Blackpool

Port Vale v Wolves u-21s

Hull City v Crewe Alexandra

Accrington Stanley v Manchester United u-21s

Manchester City u-21s v Tranmere Rovers

Oldham Athletic v Sunderland

Southern section

Arsenal u-21s v AFC Wimbledon

Milton Keynes Dons v Norwich City u-21s

West Ham United u-21s v Peterborough United

Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers

Cambridge United v Gillingham

Exeter City v Northampton Town

Cheltenham Town v Portsmouth

Leyton Orient v Bristol Rovers

