Manchester United U21s to play Accrington in Papa John's Trophy second round

Manchester United's under-21s will travel to Accrington in the second round of the Papa John's Trophy.
The Old Trafford youth side are one of four Premier League junior teams remaining in the northern section of the competition, with two - and one from Championship club Norwich City - in the southern section.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Manchester City's under-21s play Tranmere Rovers, Salford City provide the opposition for Leicester's youngsters, while Wolverhampton Wanderers' under-21s head to Port Vale.
In the southern half of the draw, Arsenal under-21s will host AFC Wimbledon, Norwich's under-21s are at Milton Keynes Dons and West Ham's junior team play host to Peterborough United.
Current holders Portsmouth head to Cheltenham Town for their second-round tie, with all ties being played in the week commencing December 7.
Trending
- Furious Arteta: Pepe conduct 'unacceptable'
- Arsenal's creativity crisis
- FA to probe Fisher's genital grab on Paterson
- Inter open door for Eriksen exit
- Download Instructions
- 'Man City have closed door on Messi pursuit'
- How Manchester City lost their mojo
- Analysis extra: Spurs 2-0 Man City heated up
- Ancelotti surprised by Calvert-Lewin streak
- Reds, subs & a defender in goal: Most chaotic shootout ever?
Draw in full
Northern section
Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City
Salford City v Leicester City u-21s
Fleetwood Town v Blackpool
Port Vale v Wolves u-21s
Hull City v Crewe Alexandra
Accrington Stanley v Manchester United u-21s
Manchester City u-21s v Tranmere Rovers
Oldham Athletic v Sunderland
Southern section
Arsenal u-21s v AFC Wimbledon
Milton Keynes Dons v Norwich City u-21s
West Ham United u-21s v Peterborough United
Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers
Cambridge United v Gillingham
Exeter City v Northampton Town
Cheltenham Town v Portsmouth
Leyton Orient v Bristol Rovers