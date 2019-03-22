David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the weekend fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Walsall vs Barnsley, Saturday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Walsall are nearly unrecognisable from the side that started the season so well. They were hovering around the top six at one stage but have won just four games since the start of November.

Barnsley would have been disappointed not to beat Doncaster last Friday night and now they have Sunderland right on their shoulders. I fancy them to get back to winning ways here, though.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Walsall vs Barnsley Live on

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham, Saturday 3pm

Three wins on the spin for AFC Wimbledon and they are right back in the survival battle now! What a run of form it has been for them.

Gillingham are one of the many, many sides in the League One relegation battle, despite going into the weekend 16th in the table. They haven't been too bad on the road this season, but you can't back against the Dons right now.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Southend and AFC Wimbledon Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Southend and AFC Wimbledon

Bradford vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

What a bizarre finish that was for Bradford at Oxford last week, I must admit I've never seen anything quite like it! It does mean, however, they have lost two in a row now under Gary Bowyer and have slumped to the bottom of the table.

There is plenty of positivity back at Blackpool after recent events off the pitch, but that hasn't turned into results yet. They are drifting away from the top six and could really use a win, but I think this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Doncaster, Saturday 3pm

Luton are unbeaten since October, which is remarkable, but three draws in their last five have given a little bit of hope to the sides below them.

Doncaster are not in great form at the minute and sides have started to queue up below them to take their spot in the top six. I can't see them getting anything at Kenilworth Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

3:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Luton and Gillingham Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Luton and Gillingham

Colchester vs Tranmere, Saturday 3pm

Colchester looked earlier in the season like they could push for automatic promotion, but that hasn't quite been the case since.

They are, however, right in the thick of the play-off race, and a win against Tranmere would be a huge boost to their hopes. Rovers are in incredible form right now, though, and I fancy them to sneak a sixth win in a row on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Grimsby vs Bury, Saturday 3pm

Grimsby are pretty much coasting to the end of the season now knowing they can't go up or down, and that has shown in their recent results.

Bury haven't played in a couple of weeks which has given them a good opportunity to rest some legs ahead of The Run In. They should have enough to claim all three points and maintain their promotion charge.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

1:41 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Grimsby Town and Northampton Town Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Grimsby Town and Northampton Town

Macclesfield vs Stevenage, Saturday 3pm

That was a huge, huge, huge win for Macclesfield at the weekend, they badly needed to beat Yeovil to keep in touch with them and they did just that.

Stevenage are a different proposition altogether, although Sol Campbell's side will be confident after getting back to winning ways. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

MK Dons vs Yeovil, Saturday 3pm

MK Dons have missed the chance to kick on and bolster their position in the top three in their last couple of games, losing to Morecambe and then drawing with Stevenage.

This should be a win for them, though, because Yeovil are in absolutely woeful form and look shorn of confidence.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)