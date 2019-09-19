David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Leeds vs Derby, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Well well! Safe to say this is a fixture with a bit of recent history behind it. We may not have Frank Lampard involved anymore but after Spygate and that play-off semi-final, second leg there should be plenty of needle at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds are top of the table heading into the weekend and the gap between themselves and Derby looks to have grown this season. I can't see past this being a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Could this be the season Bristol City break into the top six? They were given a big helping hand by Joe Allen at Stoke last week, but they still had to come from behind to win the game and it is six unbeaten now. Losing Benik Afobe is a big blow for them, though.

Steve Cooper tasted defeat for the first time against Nottingham Forest and it will be interesting to see how Swansea recover from that setback. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

It has been a solid enough start to the season for Millwall. Nine points from seven games and unbeaten at home so far. A bit of a concern for Neil Harris will be their lack of goals, they have scored just five so far and seem to be missing Lee Gregory up front.

QPR have started excellently and look a really young, exciting side. They may have shipped a few goals, only four sides in the league have conceded more, but they will score plenty as well. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

It is so important to get an early win under your belt as a new manager, and that is exactly what Garry Monk did last week as his Sheffield Wednesday side saw off Huddersfield. It just alleviates a bit of pressure.

Fulham probably should have beaten West Brom last weekend, but once again failed to fully capitalise after dominating so much of the game, with an error at the back then costing them the win late on. I fancy Wednesday to kick on here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Charlton, Saturday 3pm

We always talk about Wigan's home form being so crucial to their hopes of survival. This is the type of game they need to win if they are to stay up.

Charlton lost their first game of the season last weekend as they were beaten by Birmingham, but they have still had a fantastic start. I'm backing a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Huddersfield, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom are the last remaining unbeaten side in the Championship! Mainly thanks to Marcus Bettinelli's helping hand last weekend as they nicked a late draw at Fulham.

If Danny Cowley wasn't already aware of the size of his task at Huddersfield before, then he will be now after their defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. They look a team bereft of confidence. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Bolton vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

A 6-1 drubbing at Rotherham wasn't the ideal way for Keith Hill to get going in League One at Bolton, but they recovered well to earn a second point of the season against Oxford in midweek.

Sunderland endured a familiar 1-1 draw against the Millers on Tuesday night. Although this time they threw away a lead rather than recovered a point. I fancy another 1-1 here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Newport vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Newport will be delighted that Michael Flynn has confirmed his desire to remain at the club, and now they will be able to refocus after a brief wobble this week.

Exeter are top, flying in the league and three points clear. This is always a tough, tough trip for anyone, though. I think they will be glad for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Preston: 1-2 (9/1)

Brentford vs Stoke: 2-1 (15/2)

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough: 0-0 (10/1)

Luton vs Hull: 0-1 (12/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley: 3-1 (12/1)

Reading vs Blackburn: 2-2 (12/1)

