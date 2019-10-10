David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Blackpool vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

I saw Blackpool's trip to Bolton on Monday night and, while it wasn't the prettiest game, it was another point for Simon Grayson's side as they continue to climb back up the League One table.

Rotherham haven't quite got their consistency back yet since their relegation, although they did get a big win over Coventry last weekend. Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Oxford vs Doncaster, Saturday 3pm

Oxford are on a decent run of form at the minute. They have recovered from a really poor start to the season and are unbeaten in their last five games, scoring 14 goals in that time as well.

Darren Moore has had a solid start to life at Doncaster. They may be lacking a few goals up front this season but they are 10th in the table and have played fewer games than all the sides above them. I fancy an entertaining draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Peterborough vs Lincoln, Saturday 3pm

Peterborough have a remarkable amount of attacking talent at their disposal. They have scored at least five more goals than any other side in League One and should really be contenders for automatic promotion this season.

Lincoln got a massive win last weekend, beating Sunderland to get off and running under Michael Appleton and end a really poor run of form. This may come as a bit of a surprise but I have a feeling they could keep the Posh at bay.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Coventry vs Tranmere, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry were unbeaten until they went to Rotherham last week, but that thumping brought them back down to earth a little. They still have a 100 per cent record at home, though.

Tranmere look in a little bit of trouble. They have just two wins all season and one of those came against a very weak Bolton. Home win for me here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Carlisle vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

It hasn't been a great season for Carlisle, in truth. Steven Pressley would be hoping to get his side towards the top seven in League Two but right now they are lingering in the lower part of mid-table.

Crewe, meanwhile, have dropped out of the top three after two draws in a row, but will fancy themselves to get back to winning ways on Saturday. I'll back a score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Exeter vs Forest Green, Saturday 3pm

Exeter looked at one point like the team that could run away with this division, but just one win in five has seen them lose top spot to Forest Green.

Rovers have snuck their way to the summit, finding their goalscoring touch in recent games as well. They have netted as many in their last two as they did in the previous 10! I can't split these two.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Crawley Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Crawley

Morecambe vs Bradford, Saturday 3pm

Every season we worry about Morecambe but Jim Bentley always seems to find a way to keep them up. This campaign, with just one going down, it is easier to stay up than ever, but they are really struggling so far.

Bradford are creeping up the table quietly and look in decent shape under Gary Bowyer. They should have enough to win this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Stevenage vs Grimsby, Saturday 3pm

Mark Sampson hasn't really proved the answer for Stevenage so far. They are still without a win and he has just two points to show from his five games in caretaker charge.

Grimsby won at Exeter and then lost at home to Mansfield in their last two games, which just shows how hard it is to predict results in this division! I do reckon, however, that they will bounce back here.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)