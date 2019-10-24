David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Now this is always a fun game. Two big Yorkshire rivals and both in decent form as well, it should be a cracker!

Sheffield Wednesday aren't blowing teams away but they are picking up points under Garry Monk and moving up the table, while Leeds are dominating but can't seem to put enough chances away. This has the makings of an entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough got a much-needed clean sheet at Huddersfield on Wednesday night but they are still six without a win and in desperate need of a victory.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is doing what was expected of him at this level, but there are still question marks over Fulham, who look less than the sum of their parts. That being said, I think they will have too much quality for Boro.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Gary Rowett would have been pleased enough with what he saw as he watched on at The Den on Tuesday night. He has plenty to work with and has a goalscorer in Tom Bradshaw who is in red-hot form.

Stoke's mini-revival ended at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, and it is important that they recover quickly. But I'll back a bit of new-manager bounce in this one.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Cardiff, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Steve Cooper's honeymoon period looks like it is over now, and Swansea are actually in pretty dire form heading into this massive game: the first South Wales derby for five years.

This will be a huge occasion and it is always a fantastic atmosphere when two big rivals meet again after such a long gap. Cardiff haven't won yet away from home this season and I don't see that changing on Sunday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Wigan, Sunday 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a big win for Bristol City that was in midweek, as they came from behind and then snatched the victory with virtually the last kick of the game - and with 10 men at the end. For a side that narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, those could be a huge couple of points come May.

Wigan were on the wrong end of a last-gasp defeat in midweek, and with points on the road so hard to come by that will have been a real blow for them. We all know what Paul Cook's side are about, but I think they will just about get edged out at Ashton Gate.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Brentford, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Tuesday night summed up QPR this season. They took the lead twice against Reading but got pegged back on both occasions. They have so much firepower but they will need to tighten up at the back.

Brentford had one of those days at Swansea that they have every so often, when everything comes together and they look like one of the best teams in the division. Unfortunately for them they can never seem to do it consistently, and that could be their undoing on Monday night.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Peterborough vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Peterborough have so much firepower and that is why they find themselves top of the table heading into the weekend. In Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison they possess an incredible front three at League One level.

Coventry got back to winning ways against Fleetwood on Wednesday night and hauled themselves back into the play-off places, but this is a far bigger obstacle. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Forest Green vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

Forest Green are progressing every year and this really looks like the season where they could push for automatic promotion. They will be right up there.

Crewe have been a bit of a surprise package so far but are good value for their position at the top of League Two, which Forest Green will be hoping to take on Saturday. This will be a close game, but I fancy the home side to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Birmingham vs Luton: 1-2 (12/1)

Huddersfield vs Barnsley: 2-1 (15/2)

Hull vs Derby: 2-1 (8/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Reading: 1-0 (6/1)

Preston vs Blackburn: 2-1 (8/1)

West Brom vs Charlton: 3-2 (25/1)