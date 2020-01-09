David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Brentford vs QPR, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Are Brentford the side most likely to threaten Leeds and West Brom? They need to go on a real run to close the gap and this would be a great place for them to start.

QPR have had an incredible week. 11 goals in two games! Notching six against Cardiff on New Year's Day, then putting five past Swansea in the FA Cup. There will be goals here, and I'll go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Charlton are sliding towards the relegation zone and Lee Bowyer needs to get some players through the door in January, that will be a huge focus for him.

West Brom had a really poor festive season, failing to win in their last four Championship games. This is a good chance for them to get back to winning ways.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Leeds were brilliant for 45 minutes against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday night, and their fans will be hoping that's a sign of things to come next season.

They are top of the league and have a big gap to third, but need to focus on the job at hand. Sheffield Wednesday had a really poor festive season, losing their last three on the spin. Despite their poor form, I fancy them to get a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

What a remarkable turnaround at Middlesbrough! Jonathan Woodgate kept insisting results would come soon and they won four on the spin over the festive season to move closer to the play-offs than they are to the relegation zone!

Derby are already feeling a positive impact of Wayne Rooney's arrival, and he has already played a key role in back-to-back wins in league and cup. Boro look so good at the minute, though, that I have to back them on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Mark Bowen has well and truly silenced the doubters! Four wins in a row and Reading are looking up rather than down for the first time in a couple of years.

Forest are also back in form after winning their last three. They could do with adding a few goals to their side in January and that would give them a real chance of keeping their place in the top six. Draw here for me between two in-form sides.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Swansea, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Now this is a huge game! A South Wales derby is always a fantastic occasion and this will be no different, especially with both sides competing for a spot in the top six.

Cardiff have stuttered a little of late under Neil Harris, while Steve Cooper will hope that FA Cup hammering at QPR won't impact upon Swansea's league form. I'll back a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Sunderland vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

It's five unbeaten now for Sunderland in League One, although they still need to convert more draws into wins if Phil Parkinson is going to really get the home fans on his side at the Stadium of Light.

Wycombe are still top, which is remarkable considering they had lost three in a row before drawing with Ipswich on New Year's Day. It would be a shame if they slipped away in the second half of the season, and I think they could get back to winning ways here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Swindon vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

Can Swindon keep going without Eoin Doyle? It is always a blow losing a striker mid-season, but to lose one who has scored that volume of goals could be catastrophic.

Crewe will be delighted they don't have to face him. They have won their last two in the league and have games in hand on both Swindon and Exeter above them. I reckon they could win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Barnsley vs Huddersfield: 0-2 (18/1)

Blackburn vs Preston: 1-1 (5/1)

Hull vs Fulham: 2-1 (9/1)

Luton vs Birmingham: 1-1 (11/2)

Stoke vs Millwall: 0-2 (18/1)

Wigan vs Bristol City: 1-1 (5/1)