David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Hull vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

You have to worry for Hull. Just four points separate themselves and the relegation zone now after an alarming run of form.

Leeds are doing just enough. They have won three games 1-0 in a row. It's not making it easy for their fans, but as long as they keep winning that's all that matters! They should win again here, they might even score more than once!

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Two defeats on the spin now for Cardiff and their play-off hopes may be starting to drift away. They need to get back on the horse.

Brentford, meanwhile, have gone from looking up the table to looking over their shoulders. That defeat at Luton on Tuesday night was a poor one, and it's now four without a win. I think it could be another defeat for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

That was a huge, huge win for Fulham in midweek. It kept them in touch with the top two, and those are the types of results that you may look back on at the end of the season and realise how big it was.

Preston were beaten at West Brom, but there is no shame in that right now. They are still in the top six and will fancy their chances at Craven Cottage. It will be close, but I think Fulham will just edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Millwall have just slipped off a little in recent weeks. The play-offs are still only six points away, but they will need to put together a big run of results to get there.

Bristol City are well out of form right now. They will be worried that it could be another season where they drift away towards the end. They need to get out of this slump, but I just don't see that happening at The Den.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

Nine points between West Brom and third place now heading into the weekend, and a far superior goal difference, too. Their position is starting to look imperious.

Wigan have won two games this week and they are right back up in with a chance of staying up. This is a big ask for them, though. Baggies win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs N Forest, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough put in a decent shift against Leeds in midweek, but it still wasn't quite enough. They look a bit iffy at the back and don't look like they can score, either.

Nottingham Forest got a big win at Cardiff in midweek, but need a real string of results if they are to reel in Leeds or West Brom. They should have enough to overcome Boro.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Coventry vs Sunderland, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry's winning run came to an end in midweek, but they will still have been content with a point against League One leaders Rotherham.

Sunderland snuck a late point on Tuesday night, and they will have their eyes on Coventry on Saturday, knowing a win could potentially send them into the top two. This could go either way, but I'll back a narrow home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bradford vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

It hasn't quite been the return that Stuart McCall would have wanted so far to Bradford. Winning just one game in four, and losing their last two.

Plymouth are right in the mix for automatic promotion, and will fancy their chances in this one despite drawing their last two games. Away win for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Swansea: 1-0 (6/1)

Huddersfield vs Charlton: 1-1 (5/1)

Luton vs Stoke: 2-1 (11/1)

QPR vs Birmingham: 2-1 (8/1)

Reading vs Barnsley: 1-2 (10/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby: 1-1 (5/1)