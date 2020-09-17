David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Coventry vs QPR, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry were excellent on their return to the Championship last week, and were extremely unfortunate to come away without a point from Bristol City. But it will have been a lesson for Mark Robins and his side in the level they are playing at now.

QPR got off to an excellent start, meanwhile, by beating Nottingham Forest. Mark Warburton has made a few shrewd signings and they will fancy their chances of getting another win here. I see this one being a draw, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Bet with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest's performance at QPR last weekend would suggest they haven't quite recovered from last season's disastrous ending yet. Sabri Lamouchi needs to find a way to shake that out of them as quickly as possible.

Cardiff also got off to a really poor start last week at home to Sheffield Wednesday. That is the type of game they need to be winning if they want to push into the top six again. Both sides need to get off the mark on Saturday, and both would probably take a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Bet with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

It was a big win for Brentford in midweek at Southampton, which should help shake off some of the disappointment of last season and their opening defeat at Birmingham.

You worry where the goals are going to come from for Huddersfield this season. Carlos Corberan will get them playing nice football but they may lack a cutting edge. I think Brentford will get off the mark for the season with a win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Bet with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

Luton will have been delighted to get an early win under their belt at Barnsley last week, and Nathan Jones will have high hopes of his side building on that from here and trying to avoid some of the stresses of last season.

Derby were poor at home to Reading last week and Phillip Cocu will be expecting a lot more from his side than those types of performances. I have a feeling that they could be beaten again here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Bet with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

It has been a tricky start to the season for Middlesbrough. Beaten on the opening day at Watford, and now another tough game that they'll have to take on without manager Neil Warnock in the dugout.

Bournemouth looked impressive in attack and unconvincing in defence last week as they edged past Blackburn. Jason Tindall will have been pleased to get a win, but will know they need to tighten up. I can't see them getting a clean sheet, but do expect them to win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Bet with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Veljko Paunovic would have been delighted with his start to life in the Championship as they won at Derby last week, and this game presents a great opportunity to try and get some momentum going.

Barnsley came back down with a bump after their incredible surge to survival, as they lost at home to Luton. They will need to improve on that big time, but I can't see them getting anything at the Madjeski.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Bet with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Wycombe: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Preston: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Millwall: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Birmingham: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Bristol City (Sun 2pm): 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)