David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Cardiff vs Bournemouth, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It has been a real mixed bag for Cardiff so far this term, but Neil Harris' men should go into the busy schedule that lies ahead over the next few months in a pretty confident mood, having picked up four points and two clean sheets from their last two games.

Bournemouth's return to the second tier is going smoothly and they are one of just three teams yet to lose any of their opening five. That said, I feel that the Bluebirds could prove a stern test this midweek and even come away with a point.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Had it not been for their 12-point penalty at the start of the season, the Owls would have been sat comfortably inside the top 10 and it looks as though overcoming that punishment could be the catalyst that propels them up the table once they return to positive points.

Brentford, meanwhile, can now settle knowing that the protracted Said Benrahma transfer saga is done and dusted. They looked comfortable against Coventry but don't tend to have much luck at Hillsborough and I think that'll continue.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Blackburn, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

How good was Joao Pedro's winner for Watford against Derby last week?! The teenager rescued three big points late on at Pride Park to maintain the early momentum for Vladimir Ivic's side and keep them within touching distance of the summit.

Blackburn have slipped ever so slightly since a bright September when they scored 12 and conceded just two in three games and may be able to put the narrow defeat to Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest down to new manager bounce. There's no separating these two, for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

QPR vs Preston (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Barnsley (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)