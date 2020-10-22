David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

The Prutton's Predictions show!

Introducing the all new Prutton's Predictions show! David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 7. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend, and apologises to some sets of fans for some mixed tips so far!

Nottingham Forest vs Derby, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

There's rarely a dull moment at either of these clubs and work for both to do this season. They both have so much Championship experience and should really be aiming for the top six.

Nottingham Forest are travelling in the right direction under Chris Hughton, and with Wayne Rooney missing for Derby I can't see past a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Bournemouth, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's nicely poised this one. Both sides have started well and you would fancy them to be challenging right near the top, especially having kept hold of some key personnel.

Watford just look a little stronger at the moment and got a good result against Blackburn in midweek. Bournemouth were held for a point at Cardiff, but that will always be a tough game. It will be close, but I fancy Watford to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

A slip for Bristol City this week, but that is always going to happen and it's how Dean Holden and his side bounce back from it that counts. They have to experience in the squad to do that.

Swansea have also had a mixed week. Losing to Huddersfield then drawing at Coventry. This has all the makings of a draw, and I do fancy some goals.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

That was a good win for Norwich in midweek. They had to battle hard against Birmingham and that would have pleased Daniel Farke.

It would take the hardest of hearts not to enjoy how far Wycombe have come with Gareth Ainsworth. Even in League One they were the underdogs. It's looking like a seventh defeat in a row for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

I have been really impressed with Reading so far. They have been fantastic and are well worth their place at the top of the Championship at the minute. Veljko Paunovic has brought a real freshness to them.

Rotherham got a good point against Nottingham Forest in midweek, although it could have been three. They will battle for everything against Reading, but I think the home side will just have too much quality.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Stoke would probably have been just about pleased with a point against Barnsley in midweek after going down to 10 men. They have a good squad and can aim high with the experience they have.

Brentford will have bad memories of this fixture last season. It may well have been the defeat that cost them promotion. I think they would take a draw all day here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Blackburn: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Preston: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Barnsley: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Birmingham: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)