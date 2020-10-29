David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

The Prutton's Predictions show!

Introducing the all new Prutton's Predictions show! David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 9. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Want to get involved? Tweet your predictions for your team's game next weekend ahead of Gameweek 11 to @SimGholam and we'll review the best of them on next Thursday's show!

Coventry vs Reading, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry started brightly but have fallen away in recent weeks. Consolidation is key for them this season after so long away from the Championship.

Reading have been so impressive. Defensively good despite conceding two in midweek, but that's only a slight criticism as it's hard to find too many of them at the minute! Away win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Norwich, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City have fallen away a little after such a bright start to the season. They've had some tough games lately but the goals have dried up a little.

This should be a good game. As we know Norwich have recent Premier League experience and these late shows reflect a good bit of back bone and character. I'll back a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Valerien Ismael seems to have got them off to a flyer with a great win against QPR in midweek. They have a knack of shrewd managerial appointments, Barnsley, and could well be on to another winner here.

Watford have an excellent squad, but this will be another tough game for them. They have only scored more than once in a game all season, and I think they will be held again on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

I think I've undersold Stoke a little this season! Despite a disappointing defeat in midweek they have been ticking along nicely under Michael O'Neill. They have a squad to be aiming for the top six.

Rotherham got a great win in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday. They will always put up a fight, but I think Stoke should have too much.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

Swansea are going well and have had a great start under Steve Cooper and got back to winning ways against Stoke in midweek.

Blackburn are looking ferocious up front but frail at the back, which is probably why they are in mid-table. This feels to me like a home win, although with a few goals.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Wycombe got a great point against Watford in midweek and it could even have been more. It was, however, vital for them to finally get off the mark.

Sheffield Wednesday do find themselves in a tough position. They need to get to zero points as quickly as possible but it doesn't look like happening right now. It feels like a Wycombe win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated otherwise)

Bournemouth vs Derby: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Brentford: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs N Forest: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Huddersfield: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Birmingham: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Cardiff: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)