David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

QPR vs Stoke, Tuesday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Reading, Rangers boss Mark Warburton alluded to the fact his side are on a poor run of form and things just aren't going their way and he's not wrong. They are really struggling in front of goal and their recent slide has left them just five points off the bottom three.

You have to feel for Stoke, though. The ever-improving Tyrese Campbell had either scored or assisted 13 goals across the first few months of the season, but a serious knee injury suffered against Cardiff last Tuesday is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season. I think they'll just about edge this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Wycombe, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Either side of their stalemate against Swansea last week, Bournemouth have dealt lessons in ruthlessness to Barnsley and Huddersfield, demonstrating just how deadly their attack is with nine goals scored across the two games.

I think Wycombe could suffer the same fate on Tuesday. They are often just on the wrong side of fine margins but rarely score more than one goal per game, which could be a problem when you consider Bournemouth have kept three clean sheets on the trot.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Brentford, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

As a stickler for perfection, I've no doubt Vladimir Ivic will be hoping his Watford side deliver a much-improved performance after they snuck past Birmingham thanks to Troy Deeney's late penalty. They are heading in the right direction, though, albeit without being spectacular each week.

Meanwhile, it's now 11 unbeaten for Brentford. The Bees certainly haven't won as many games as they'd have hoped but, given the hectic schedule, it's pretty good going. They have the division's second-best away record, while Watford have the best home record and therefore I can't split them.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Swansea, Wednesday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's five games unbeaten for Rams interim boss Wayne Rooney now, with no indication of when or if he might be replaced by a permanent successor. He has picked up seven points from five games and it doesn't look as though it'll be too long before they exit the bottom three.

I'm not sure it'll be on Wednesday, though. Swansea looked good as they recorded a comfortable win over Cardiff in the South Wales derby and are keeping pace with early favourites Norwich and Bournemouth. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Huddersfield, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Keep an eye on Coventry. Mark Robins' side found points hard to come by in the first two months of the season but since the November international break, something has clicked. They've not lost in well over a month and have shipped just four goals in their last seven games.

Huddersfield might have been second favourites against Bournemouth but they certainly won't have expected to ship five goals in the manner they did at the Vitality Stadium. I think they might feel a little bruised so I'll back the Sky Blues here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Norwich, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Now this is a match-up! The early leaders, who looked eager to run away with the title at one point, versus the team currently top of the pile. Reading are generating plenty of momentum following that blip in November and have lost just one of their last five outings.

It's a sign of a good team that Norwich are dealing with whatever comes their way at the moment. They came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday and have since scored second-half winners after being pegged back against Forest and Blackburn. However, I think Reading will take the points here.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Barnsley vs Preston (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Millwall (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Wednesday (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Luton (Wed 7pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Rotherham (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Birmingham (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)