David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Coventry vs Norwich, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I often refer back to Coventry's unbeaten run throughout November and December, which has no doubt helped them stay clear of the bottom three so far. The problem is that they've now won just two games in two months and could find themselves in the bottom three soon.

Having gone four games without a win and conceded top spot to Brentford last week, Norwich returned to the summit with that crushing 4-1 win over Stoke. I'm sure they'll build on that in the weeks to come and should make it two from two at St Andrew's.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Brentford, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The west London derby is always a hotly contested fixture and this has the potential to be a cracker for the neutral, with both sides having won four of their last five matches.

Brentford lost their 21-game unbeaten run to Barnsley on Sunday and it will be interesting to see how they respond having emerged as title contenders over the last month. I'm predicting goals but also that it will end all square.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Rotherham, Wednesday 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Jonathan Woodgate extended his unbeaten run as Bournemouth caretaker to three games on Saturday, though without a shot on target against Nottingham Forest, it wasn't the most inspiring performance. I'd imagine he's not done his chances of taking the job on a permanent basis any harm, though.

Rotherham visit the Vitality Stadium in pretty good form and even though they are on the verge of dropping into the bottom three, they have two important games in hand, which could lift them a fair way up the standings. Home win here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Millwall vs Birmingham (Wed 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs N Forest (Wed 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Blackburn (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)