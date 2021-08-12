David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Preston vs Derby, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is still very early days in the season but the warning signs were there for Preston already in their defeat to newly-promoted Hull City last Saturday. To take the lead and crumble in the way they did will be of some concern.

Derby got a point on the board last weekend, then had a morale-boosting result against Salford in the Carabao Cup in midweek. There is still work to be done there by Wayne Rooney and co, and I'm sure he'd take another draw to keep things ticking over.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

I was so impressed with Birmingham as they beat one of the promotion favourites in Sheffield United in their opening game. Under Lee Bowyer they are going to be so, so tough to play against.

Stoke got a great opening win against Reading. Goals were a problem for them last season so to score three will have been of some relief to Michael O'Neill. Having said that, I do fancy the Blues to nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Considering some of the problems at Derby it is hard to judge what level Huddersfield are at from their opening result, especially when you take into account the fact Carlos Corberan was missing too.

Fulham and Marco Silva will have wanted more than a draw against Middlesbrough, but they won't be the only side to come away frustrated by Neil Warnock's men this season. I feel like they should have enough to get the win here, however.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

It was a frustrating start for Nottingham Forest, as they went ahead and then led for so long against Coventry, only to lose it all in the final few minutes. That is not something we have been used to seeing from Chris Hughton sides in years gone by.

Bournemouth were impressive in parts against West Brom in their opener, but it might take a little while before Scott Parker's plan fully gels, particularly as his squad continues to come together. I think Forest could grab all three points.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

West Brom were the side we expected to see under Valerien Ismael against Bournemouth. They may not have got the win, but you could already feel his gameplan and impact in their performance.

Luton were brilliant on the opening day as Nathan Jones continues to work his magic there, and there is every chance they could be a dark horse this season. They could have the confidence here to claim a great win to make everyone else in the Championship really sit up and take notice.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Sheffield United, Saturday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was defeat for Swansea and Russell Martin on opening day, but he had so little time to prepare and I'm sure there will be plenty more to come from his side this season - although they could still do with a few reinforcements.

Sheffield United and Slavisa Jokanovic also suffered a losing start, but the big moment of the week was Rhian Brewster scoring in the Carabao Cup. It was his first for the club and we know what he can do in this league. A bit of confidence and his goals could be pivotal. I fancy an entertaining draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Coventry: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Cardiff: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs QPR: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Blackburn: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Preston: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)