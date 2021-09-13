David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Blackburn vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

For the second game in a row, Blackburn dropped points from a winning position on Saturday when Luton pulled two late goals back to pick up a 2-2 draw. I do wonder how much of a psychological effect that will have on them, particularly given the fact they've only won once since the opening day.

However, they may be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Hull, who are really having a tough time in front of goal. It's now six games without a win in all competitions for Grant McCann's men and, in five of them, they have failed to find the net. I'm going for a relatively routine home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm really looking forward to this one, as two of the division's early front-runners face off on the south coast. Bournemouth had a bit of a challenging week before the international break, but they looked rejuvenated against Barnsley a few days ago and strolled to victory. What a start to the season young Jordan Zemura is having, by the way.

Meanwhile, QPR are one of only three teams to remain unbeaten in the Championship so far and I was impressed by the fight they showed to come back against Reading to preserve that status. I'm certain there will be goals in this one, I just can't call a winner.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Preston, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The return to the second tier was, initially, a little bit rocky for Sheffield United, but they do seem to be settling in a little bit better now - not least thanks to the six they put past Peterborough at the weekend. It's the sort of win that does wonders for the confidence of a squad.

Preston have had a pretty positive month, with three wins and a draw in their last four outings in all competitions. They too have started to score goals, but though they will be hoping to forget the drab goalless draw with Bristol City, I'm not sure they'll take anything at Bramall Lane.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Birmingham's win at Derby on Friday night wasn't the most convincing, but they were clinical and picked up three points that leave them on the cusp of the top six, which is a great platform for Lee Bowyer to build upon.

I'll hold my hands up and say I did not expect Fulham to lose at Blackpool on Saturday. They had such an electric start, but just came unstuck at Bloomfield Road. I think they could well stutter in this one, too.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Barnsley, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The last few seasons have been tough for Stoke, but they are finally breaking free of the clutches of mid-table and laying the foundations for a promotion push, it seems. Michael O'Neill's men are joint-second lowest scorers in the top 10, which they will no doubt be hoping to improve on, but they have won three of their last four games and are ticking along nicely.

Barnsley, however, are stuttering at the moment and have won just one of their last six games in all competitions. The Tykes can't seem to settle into a rhythm, and for that reason, I'm backing a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It's an understatement to say things aren't going to plan for Forest at the moment. They are still rooted to the base of the table, with just a point to their name, and the pressure is growing on Chris Hughton by the day. That first win of the season has not been forthcoming.

Though not quite as gloomy, there's a similar situation at Middlesbrough. With the calibre of players they brought in this summer, expectations were high and you'd imagine Neil Warnock will be disappointed with what he has seen so far. I think they may just take the points here, but not by much.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Blackpool vs Huddersfield (Tues 7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Peterborough (Tues 8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Derby (Tues 8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Luton (Wed 7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Cardiff (Wed 7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Millwall (Wed 7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)