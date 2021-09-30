David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 11. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Coventry vs Fulham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I must admit I did not see that result coming for Coventry at Luton in midweek! They were in such good form heading to Kenilworth Road, but were given an absolute hiding.

This is not a good game to choose to try and bounce back. Fulham, and particularly Aleksandar Mitrovic, were in imperious form against Swansea. It will be a closer game for both, but I still have to back the away side.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

Blackpool are starting to tick along nicely and pick up some points, dispelling some early-season worries that they would really struggle at this level. It's 10 points from their last five games now, which is an excellent return.

Blackburn lost in midweek, but they still look like they have goals in them and Tony Mowbray won't be too worried about that setback. I'll back them to return to winning ways.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth were in brilliant form heading to the leakiest defence in the Championship in Peterborough, so naturally it finished goalless there!

I reckon there will be goals in this one, though. Slavisa Jokanovic will want a response from Sheffield United after they fell to Middlesbrough in midweek. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Derby are back into plus points! It is such a credit to Wayne Rooney and his players that they are remaining positive and still picking up results.

Swansea were well beaten by Fulham in midweek. They remain a little bit inconsistent in the early stages of Russell Martin's tenure as he tries to rebuild the side, and I think they could come unstuck again here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Luton had been due a win and a few goals after some excellent performances in recent weeks, and it all came together against Coventry.

Huddersfield got back to winning ways against an in-form Blackburn side to cement a really positive start to the season. Again I feel like there will be goals here, but I'll back a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Millwall: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Reading: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Middlesbrough: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Bristol City: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Preston: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)