David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It has been the very definition of mixed bag for Bristol City so far this season. Their home and away form could not be more contrasting; at Ashton Gate, they have drawn four and lost two, while on the road, the Robins have won four and lost two. Nonetheless, they are currently nestled comfortably in the middle of the pack.

Meanwhile, Forest are absolutely flying. Steve Cooper now has three wins from his first four games in charge and they have been good victories, too. They showed character to dig in and beat Blackpool - who levelled shortly after half-time - on Saturday, when you probably wouldn't have backed them to do that before. I'm backing them here, too.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Blackburn, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I'm interested to see how QPR bounce back after Saturday's 4-1 thumping at the hands of Fulham. They were just starting to get back on track prior to the international break and will want to keep the pressure on those above them as they look to get back into the play-off places.

It's a similar story for Blackburn, who have dropped out of the top six after just one win in their last five. They will no doubt be hoping Ben Brereton Diaz can hit the ground running after starring for Chile once again. I think we could be in for some entertainment as QPR have scored in every league game since mid-March and Rovers have scored in all but one of their 13 games in all competitions this term. However, I can't separate them.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Bournemouth, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Having gone into the international break off the back of a deserved victory over West Brom, I thought Stoke might have carried that momentum into the Sheffield United game and edged that little bit closer to the automatic promotion places. But this is the Championship and, of course, things are never that straightforward.

What has been straightforward so far, however, is Bournemouth's route to the top of the league. Scott Parker's men strolled past Bristol City at the weekend to return to the top of the table and extend their unbeaten run to 12 games. This will be a big test - and one that may prove particularly challenging.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I mentioned last week that inconsistency was creeping into Fulham's game recently, but no sooner had I said that, they responded with a resounding 4-1 win over QPR to get back on the heels of West Brom and Bournemouth.

You can't help but feel that nothing less than victory will be enough for Mick McCarthy here. Sunday's defeat by arch-rivals Swansea means his side have lost six on the spin and scored just once in those games. This could well be an emphatic home victory.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Peterborough, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It's still far too early to be calling this a six-pointer, but whoever comes out on top in this one will get a welcome boost near the bottom at this stage of the season.

Hull have only scored four goals in the last 11 games, while Peterborough have been in the bottom three for over a month now and have lost all six of their away games. I think that run could stretch to seven here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs West Brom, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea's win over Cardiff in the South Wales derby will have been huge for morale under Russell Martin. A few more performances like that and they could be challenging a lot higher up the table.

West Brom were frustrated for long periods against Birmingham on Friday night and it did look as though they might not get anything from the game at times. They struck late on to grind out the win, though, which is a sure-fire sign of a team capable of challenging for promotion.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

All live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app

Derby vs Luton (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Millwall (Tues 7.45pm) : 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Birmingham (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Coventry (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Blackpool (Wed 8pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)