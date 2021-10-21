David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 14. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is looking extremely gloomy for Cardiff. Mick McCarthy is in a very, very tough place at this moment in time. It feels like something has to give.

Both these managers are very experienced. There is a lot of character and I have a lot of time for both of them. It does feel like Neil Warnock is turning things round after a bit of unrest at Middlesbrough, but I think Cardiff could finally get a much-needed point here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth are flying at the top of the table, and showed on Tuesday night at Stoke they can dig out the ugly wins too when needed.

Huddersfield are ticking along nicely under Carlos Corberan and head into the weekend in the top six. But Bournemouth are 13 unbeaten and this is a tough proposition. I think it will be a narrow home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

Coventry threw away a lead at Preston but it has still been a glorious start to the season and they showed before the international break that they tend not to dwell on defeats for too long.

Derby also let a lead slip twice against Luton in midweek, which is a shame for them because it is rare enough they score twice in a game - and they really do need to turn those sorts of nights into wins. They will be as tough to beat as ever, but Coventry are too good at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

It is four unbeaten for Luton now, as they bounced back twice in midweek to secure a decent point at Derby. They are still - even at this early stage of the season - within touching distance of the top six. It is never a bad place to be.

What Hull would give to be there! Back-to-back defeats and they are back in the relegation zone in the Championship. Grant McCann got them back to this level, but he will be feeling the pressure. I think Luton will be too good.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

What a win that was for Millwall in midweek at Sheffield United. The Blades may have been down to 10 men when they grabbed the late winner, but it is the points that count and it got the Lions back into the top half.

Stoke have slipped out of the top six after two defeats in a row, and look set to be without Nick Powell for a spell now, which is a real blow. They do have Tyrese Campbell back, but it is far too early to be relying on him at this stage of his return from injury. I fancy a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

West Brom dropped out of the top two in the Championship after defeat at Swansea in midweek. They took the lead early but could not hang on, and there will be concerns about their ability to break teams down.

Bristol City will be pleased to be back on the road to some degree, as their home struggles have turned into a bit of a nightmare. This is still a daunting trip, however. I think the Baggies will claim the three points.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Birmingham vs Swansea: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Reading: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Preston: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs QPR: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Sheffield United (Sun 12.30pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham (Sun 3pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)