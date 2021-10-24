Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham. Sky Bet Championship.

The City GroundAttendance27,470.

Nottingham Forest 0

    Fulham 4

    • D Spence (7th minute own goal)
    • A Mitrovic (58th minute, 67th minute pen)
    • N Kebano (61st minute)

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Josh Onomah.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Onomah (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid following a fast break.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Denis Odoi.

    yellow_card icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Onomah (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Neeskens Kebano.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

    yellow_card icon

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

    yellow_card icon

    Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.

    penalty_won icon

    Penalty Fulham. Denis Odoi draws a foul in the penalty area.

    yellow_card icon

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

    goal icon

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 3. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a through ball.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Tobias Figueiredo.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

    goal icon

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Fulham. Antonee Robinson tries a through ball, but Neeskens Kebano is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

    corner icon

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Harry Wilson.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. James Garner replaces Jack Colback.

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 1.

    yellow_card icon

    Denis Odoi (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

    offside icon

    Offside, Fulham. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Neeskens Kebano is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

    yellow_card icon

    Tim Ream (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

    corner icon

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jean Michael Seri.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).

    yellow_card icon

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) header from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Djed Spence, Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 1.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.