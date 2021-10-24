Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.

90'+3' Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.

90' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Josh Onomah.

90' Attempt blocked. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

89' Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

89' Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

87' Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

87' Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.

86' Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

86' Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

85' Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

83' Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

82' Attempt missed. Josh Onomah (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid following a fast break.

81' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

78' Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

78' Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

77' Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Denis Odoi.

77' Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

76' Harry Wilson (Fulham) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

75' Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

75' Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

74' Foul by Josh Onomah (Fulham).

74' Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

73' Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

71' Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Neeskens Kebano.

70' Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

69' Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

69' Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

69' Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

67' Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

67' Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

66' Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

66' Penalty conceded by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.

66' Penalty Fulham. Denis Odoi draws a foul in the penalty area.

65' James Garner (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

65' Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

65' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

63' Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

63' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

62' Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

61' Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 3. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a through ball.

60' Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Alex Mighten replaces Tobias Figueiredo.

60' Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

58' Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

58' Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

58' Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

58' Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

57' Offside, Fulham. Antonee Robinson tries a through ball, but Neeskens Kebano is caught offside.

54' James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

53' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Harry Wilson.

51' Attempt missed. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

51' Substitution, Nottingham Forest. James Garner replaces Jack Colback.

49' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49' Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

47' Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

46' Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

46' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46' Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 1.

45'+2' First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 1.

45' Denis Odoi (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

43' Offside, Fulham. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Neeskens Kebano is caught offside.

41' Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

38' Tim Ream (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

38' Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

38' Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

33' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jean Michael Seri.

33' Attempt blocked. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

32' Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

32' Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

31' Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

30' Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

29' Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

27' Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

27' Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

25' Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

25' Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

22' Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

21' Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21' Foul by Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest).

16' Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

15' Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) header from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

14' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

14' Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

9' Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

9' Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Own Goal by Djed Spence, Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 1.

7' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.

7' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

7' Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

1' Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

First Half begins.