David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Middlesbrough vs West Brom, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a setback for Middlesbrough on Saturday as they fell to defeat at Bristol City. They are still in the mix for the play-offs, but it was a chance to start looking further up the table that was missed - with Bournemouth and Blackburn not playing.

West Brom's season is collapsing and Steve Bruce has so far proved unable to stem the tide. Games come at you so quickly in this league, and just a point and no goals from three games has been a disappointing start. I think they might score at the Riverside, but I can't see them getting much else.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Arena + Football Red Button

Sometimes this division throws up results when you least expect it, and I certainly didn't expect Ryan Lowe's Preston to be beaten at home by Reading at the weekend.

Nottingham Forest have had a bit of a break after their game at Bournemouth was called off, which may leave them a little fresher for this one. That being said, Lowe will be after a response from his side, so I'll go for a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Birmingham (Tues 8pm), Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a strange week for Reading. Finally some results to give themselves a bit of breathing room, and then the departure of Veljko Paunovic and the, albeit temporary, arrival of Paul Ince. I'll certainly be keeping an eye on how things unfold there in the next couple of weeks!

Birmingham got a decent point at Stoke at the weekend. Their league position looks worse than it is right now, and they'll be fine this season with a chance to build for next. I just have a feeling that Reading will nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Millwall, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a big win that was for Derby on Saturday. Beating a relegation rival to move up another place in the table. The only bad thing for Wayne Rooney's side was that Reading won as well.

Millwall saw their game called off late at Blackburn, which would have been frustrating as they were starting to build some momentum again. Still, I'd expect them to at least get a draw at Pride Park.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Peterborough, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Fulham had a little bit of a reality check against Huddersfield on Saturday, losing just their fifth game all season and their first since mid-December. But it might just work to keep them on their toes and show them the job isn't quite done yet.

Peterborough and Darren Ferguson parted ways over the weekend. He felt it was the right time to go, but whoever replaces him faces a huge task in trying to keep them up. This is the toughest possible assignment for his replacement, and it will likely be a home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Blackburn, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a clinical display that was from Sheffield United against Swansea on Saturday. They are right in the mix now and top six should be an absolute minimum.

Blackburn have had a bit of a break after their game was called off so late against Millwall. It might give them a bit of a chance to rally after their recent dip. But I think the Blades are too good right now.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Bristol City vs Coventry (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0

Hull vs Barnsley (Tues 7.45pm): 2-0

Huddersfield vs Cardiff (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

QPR vs Blackpool (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1

Stoke vs Luton (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2