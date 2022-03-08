David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday night? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was a real opportunity missed for Barnsley at Derby to build on the momentum they had and take points off another relegation rival and really put some pressure on Reading above them.

This could be a better chance to get some points, though. Stoke are drifting badly down the table. Three defeats on the bounce has put them out of play-off contention and the mood could be low in Michael O'Neill's squad. I think the Tykes could sneak it here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Millwall, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Blackburn were comprehensively beaten by Fulham at the weekend. It was 2-0 in the end but it easily could have been a couple more by full-time. It is an obvious thing to say now but their lack of goal threat is really harming them.

Millwall are on a spectacular run of form. Five wins on the spin has seen them rocket into contention for the play-offs. They don't score too many either, but they make up for it by being extremely tight at the back. I'll back them for another narrow win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Peterborough, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It was a big opportunity missed for Bournemouth on Saturday as they let a lead slip at Preston. They have four games in hand on Huddersfield and are only a point behind them, but their trip to Deepdale showed nothing is guaranteed.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the Championship, but if there's one fixture you could ask for right now it would be Peterborough at home. Has to be a Cherries win.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm

Coventry suffered the type of result on Saturday that probably reflected why they may just about miss out on the play-offs this season. They were disappointing at Swansea in the kind of game where they needed at least a point.

Luton slipped to defeat at Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt their good run, leaving them back outside the top six. They will be keen to bounce back immediately, but I think the spoils will be shared here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sheffield United will have been gutted to lose all three points so late on like they did against Nottingham Forest on Friday night, and this is another massive game in the play-off shake-up, with just a point and a place separating these two sides in seventh and sixth in the table.

It is also set to be an emotional return for Chris Wilder to Bramall Lane. But he will be fully focused on the task at hand because Middlesbrough's away has been poor of late. I fancy a few goals here, but I can't split these two. Score draw!

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Fulham, Tuesday 7.45pm

It was an excellent win for Swansea against Coventry on Saturday. They aren't going to threaten either end of the table this season realistically, but it's important for them to have a good end to the season so there is a good feeling at the club heading into the next campaign under Russell Martin.

Fulham are on an inevitable march towards the Premier League. It is when rather than if now, and about what records they can break along the way. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)