David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this midweek? Find out here...

Peterborough vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Peterborough were emphatically beaten by Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt any hope of building some momentum off the back of that win over QPR. The table is looking very ominous for them now.

It's a great chance for Luton to pick up three points and further bolster their position in the play-offs. It is essential to win these types of games, and I think they'll have the character to do it.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Blackpool, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Neither of these sides are going to go up or down this season, but there is a huge amount of local pride riding on this one, and it should be a cracking atmosphere at Deepdale.

Blackpool's slim play-off hopes were probably ended after that defeat by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but they can still take a huge amount of pride from this season. They will want to go out and win this one and do the double over their rivals, but I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sheffield United are suffering from a lack of consistency right now, and it's why they are still on the outside of the play-offs looking in.

QPR have fallen off a cliff. They need to turn it around if they are to get back into the top six, but it's hard to see where results will come for them right now. I don't see it coming from Bramall Lane.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough enjoyed a great win over Peterborough on Saturday and are now in pole position for a play-off spot, which just shows what a brilliant job Chris Wilder has done.

Fulham are on the cusp of promotion. They will have their eyes firmly fixed on the prize until they are over the line, but this is a tricky trip against a side with plenty to play for. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Nottingham Forest were so clinical against Blackpool at the weekend, and it was a massive benefit for them to essentially get the game won in the first half.

Coventry still have a glimmer of hope at reaching the play-offs, but likely need to have a perfect end to the season to get there. They will give a good showing as ever, but ultimately think they'll fall short at the City Ground.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Millwall vs Swansea (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1

Reading vs Stoke (Tues 8pm): 0-1

West Brom vs Bournemouth (Wed 8pm): 1-2