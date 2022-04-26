David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek matches? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Blackpool, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

For Barnsley, it is just about getting to the end of the season, now. It has been a grim campaign and it just hasn't worked out for either of their managerial appointments. Going from where they were this time last year to now has been such a drop. Now Poya Asbaghi has gone, they can just hope to finish with a bit of momentum to take into League One.

Blackpool got a good point at Luton on Saturday. They still have a slim chance of a top-half finish, which would be fantastic for them to achieve. A win here would be a good start, and I'll think they'll get it.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham proved against Bournemouth at the weekend that they have not headed to the beach just yet, despite achieving promotion already. They want to get over the line and get the title.

Nottingham Forest will probably have been hoping for an easier assignment, but they will hope that extra edge will take them that bit closer to the possibility of automatic promotion. A win here and it could be a very interesting end to the season, but I'll back a draw with a few goals in.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Bournemouth, Tuesday 7.45pm

It has been a good campaign for Swansea under Russell Martin. You do wonder what might have been had they had Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi last season when they were battling it out in the play-offs, mind. They could well have been in the Premier League now.

Bournemouth got a big late point against Fulham at the weekend, and they will have half an eye on events at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night and what is happening with Nottingham Forest. They need to get their own job done here and get all three points, but I think the Swans can cause them problems. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been such a poor run of form for Middlesbrough at just the wrong time. Five without a win has seen their play-off hopes hanging by a thread, and anything but a win on Wednesday night and it's surely all over.

Cardiff seem to be on an early holiday judging by their recent results. It has been three pretty disappointing defeats in a row, and that run of form bodes well for Boro. But I just have a suspicion that could turn on Wednesday night and they could get something.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)