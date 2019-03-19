Forest Green to take legal action against Bolton over Christian Doidge transfer

Christian Doidge was meant to sign a permanent deal with Bolton in January

Forest Green Rovers have told Sky Sports News they are taking legal action against Bolton over the proposed transfer of Christian Doidge.

Doidge joined Bolton on loan in August with a view to a permanent deal being completed in the recent January window.

A claim has been made for lost earnings after Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince claimed he paid the Doidge's wages for the last four months.

Bolton were placed under a registration embargo at the time as they owed money to at least one outstanding creditor.

A winding-up petition issued by HM Revenue & Customs in February will be heard tomorrow.

Norwich are also believed to be owed money by Bolton for unpaid wages and fees involving loan deals for goalkeeper Remi Matthews and midfielder Yanic Wildschut.

Matthews has returned to Norwich but Wildschut is with for the rest of the season.