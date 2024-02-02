Jonathan Morgan leaves Sheffield United Women

Jonathan Morgan has permanently left his role as Sheffield United Women head coach; he previously stepped aside in October amid an investigation into his conduct, but returned in January; it followed the death of one of his players, Maddy Cusack, in September

Jonathan Morgan has left his role as Sheffield United Women head coach.

His departure comes just a week after the FA opened their own formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Maddy Cusack.

The 27-year-old was found dead at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire in September last year. Police didn't treat Cusack's death as suspicious with an inquest into her death opened and adjourned in October.

In December, Sheffield United appointed an independent third party to carry out an inquiry following concerns raised about processes at the club.

That investigation cleared United of any wrongdoing but the FA confirmed last month that it was reviewing the third-party inquiry - and is now carrying out a full investigation.

In October, Morgan stepped aside from his role amid an investigation into his conduct.

The third-party report cleared him of any wrongdoing while Morgan himself strenuously denied he'd done anything wrong. He resumed his role in January.

However, Morgan has now permanently left the club, with a statement adding: "Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan's conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan's position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated."

Luke Turner been appointed as interim head coach.

Just before her death, Cusack had started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women's Championship and was the longest-serving player in their squad, with over 100 appearances. She also worked as a marketing executive at the club