Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo among the favourites as Sky Sports' journalists and reporters give their Euro 2022 verdicts

Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf, Beth Mead and Alexandra Popp also praised; England won Euro 2022 on Sunday, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley; The tournament has broken numerous records as the most successful Women's Euros in its history
Monday 1 August 2022 15:49, UK
Best player? Best goal? Team of the tournament? Sky Sports' journalists and reporters give their Euro 2022 verdicts after a stunning tournament.
Best player - Keira Walsh
There were plenty of players, especially in the England squad, who could have been my pick, but without Keira Walsh, the Lionesses simply would not sparkle in the same way. Her ability to dictate play, distribute passes and pull the midfield strings makes her one of the best in the world in her position.
This was epitomised with her stunning defence-splitting pass that found Ella Toone up front for England's opener in the final against Germany. It showed vision and talent that is second to none. Her profile deserves to reach the stratosphere and beyond.
Best goal - Alessia Russo vs Sweden
You may find this a common theme among my colleagues, but it was one of the best goals I have ever seen - let alone had the pleasure of seeing live. It had all the hallmarks of a player with supreme confidence, with Alessia Russo herself saying 'it seemed like the easiest way to the goal'.
If that's not sheer belief in one's own ability, then I do not know what is because it was far from an easy finish - instinctive and audacious. For me, it should be nominated for a Puskas Award with Russo rounding off a superb Euro 2022.
Best moment - Chloe Kelly's goal in the final
Could there have been anything else? The magnitude of that moment is - still mostly in the immediate aftermath - being realised, but it will have a seismic effect. Expect to see it replayed over and over again in the coming years.
Breakout star - Lena Oberdorf
While it may not have been the end to the tournament she would have wanted, Lena Oberdorf can hold her head high after a superb Euro 2022. She has emerged as a talent in midfield and a leader of the Germany pressing game, winning the award for Young Player of the Tournament.
She ranked second for the entire tournament for possession won in the middle third and first for tackles - incredibly impressive considering she is still only 20 years old.
Best game - England 2-1 Germany (AET)
Yes, there were games of better overall quality from both sides and ones with more goals - England smashing eight goals past Norway springs to mind. But top-level sport is known for its high stakes, drama and entertainment and this game had all three.
The impact of this result in the UK will be felt for years to come and these Lionesses immortalised in history. For its sheer history-making achievement, it is my pick for the best game at Euro 2022.
Team of the tournament
Mary Earps (England), Giulia Gwinn (Germany), Millie Bright (England), Leah Williamson (England), Sakina Karchaoui (France), Keira Walsh (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany), Beth Mead (England), Alessia Russo (England), Alexandra Popp (Germany).
Best player - Keira Walsh
There are many contenders for this accolade. I've picked Walsh because there is no other player more indispensable to their respective team.
Her command of the pitch against Germany was staggering. She won the midfield battle single-handedly, against a side who made it to the final thanks to their dominance in the middle third of the pitch - among a few other things. With almost no space to operate in, during a European final in front of nearly 90,000 people, to pick the pass of the match for Ella Toone's opener was inspired.
It's difficult to recall such a complete individual performance all tournament. She screens, disrupts and intercepts, before unleashing defence-splitting passes from deep, all with zero fuss. Still only 25, she's got all the attributes to become one of the most influential stars in the women's game, both at domestic and international level.
Best goal - Alessia Russo vs Northern Ireland
Yes, the goal she scored against Sweden was a showstopper. But even she admitted in the aftermath of that triumph that she should have stuck away the original chance when the ball arrived at her feet from a pinpoint Fran Kirby pass. Take nothing away from the artistry of the improvised finish, but I preferred her swivel and strike in the 5-0 win over Northern Ireland - the second of her two-goal haul in that tie.
The first touch is exquisite, collecting Toone's pass and beating Julie Nelson and Sarah Robson in one fell swoop. It takes a striker's instinct to evade the offside trap, position yourself perfectly between both central defenders and then execute a precision finish.
So cool and calm, Russo is impactful beyond her youthful years. I expect her stock to rise significantly off the back of a wonderful tournament.
Best moment - Alexandra Popp vs Denmark
Journeying back to Germany's opening group stage game against Denmark, where Alexandra Popp was a 61st-minute substitute, it's hard not to be endeared by the forward's emotional response to her first Euros goal. As she slammed the ball home from a meticulous Sydney Lohmann cross, she was so overcome with feeling she sank to her knees and pounded the ground.
Perhaps more in relief than anything else, but also as a marker of her fight to represent her beloved country at a tournament where they have long dominated - despite her absence. She went on to score five more times, but was then cruelly sidelined for the final with injury.
Her contribution to the tournament was significant, nonetheless, and deserves to be recognised among the moments that Euro 2022 will remember affectionately.
Breakout star - Lena Oberdorf
UEFA's Young Player of the Tournament. Oberdorf, who only turned 20 in December, flourished in midfield for the competition's second-placed team. She was the central cog for Germany and the reason that Lina Magull and Sara Dabritz either side of her were able to roam so freely.
She's not unfamiliar to the German national setup, far from it - her Wembley appearance earned a 32nd cap - but she's grown in stature and influence throughout this tournament. The Wolfsburg enforcer was a cornerstone of Germany's successful route to the final.
Best game - England 8-0 Norway
The shock of the tournament. The Lionesses brushed aside Norway like they were European minnows, when in truth, they are far from it. They are ranked 11th in the world by FIFA. They possess one of the most decorated and fearsome front three at the tournament, but they were no match for England on a night where Sarina Wiegman's side rewrote continental history books.
The Dutchwomen's promise of "entertaining" football was well and truly delivered as the hosts stunned every fan, pundit and organiser alike. It was the moment that football took notice - the turning point of England's crowning campaign. That result, as well as being breathtakingly good, was the one that injected the confidence and self-belief England needed to reign supreme over Europe this summer. After that, there was very little, if anything, to fear.
Team of the tournament
Mary Earps (England), Giulia Gwinn (Germany), Millie Bright (England), Leah Williamson (England), Maria Leon (Spain), Keira Walsh (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany), Beth Mead (England), Kosovare Asllani (Sweden), Alexandra Popp (Germany).
Best player - Alexandra Popp
Germany's Alexandra Popp, whose Euro 2022 has provided a clear demonstration that she remains a potent force after recovering from long-term injury. The 31-year-old Wolfsburg forward only returned to action in March following almost a year on the sidelines due to a knee problem.
She thrived at what is her first Euros finals after injury ruled her out of the 2013 and 2017 editions before it all ended in familiar fashion as she was ruled out of the final after picking up a muscle problem in the pre-match warm-up at Wembley. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side missed Popp's presence, underlining her importance.
Best goal - Alessia Russo vs Sweden
A stunning, magic moment which got everyone believing for England. Russo produced an outstanding piece of improvisation to take the game away from Sweden, sending a cheeky back heel through the legs of goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. Russo modestly said she really ought to have scored with her first attempt, but her nonchalant finish is now inspiring the next generation.
Best moment - Chloe Kelly's winning strike
Ella Toone broke the deadlock with England struggling just minutes after being brought on with a stunning lofted finish but there will be one moment that will be played back and relived over and over again, in years from now. Chloe Kelly capitalised on a poor piece of German defending to score the winner with 10 minutes remaining of added time and write her name in the history books. England's golden moment.
Breakout star - Daphne von Domselaar
A left-field choice but there was some fine goalkeeping on display throughout the competition - an area of women's football that has been particularly scrutinised over the years. Netherlands' 22-year-old Daphne von Domselaar, who took over from the injured Sari van Veenendaal in the opening match, was one of the tournament's stand-out performers.
Belgium's Nicky Evrard, who saved two penalties in the group stage, also impressed, and England's Mary Earps was another to make some eye-catching stops - but Von Domselaar is a name I feel we will be hearing a lot more of in future following her exploits.
Best game - England 8-0 Norway
There were some who felt the result highlighted a lack of competitiveness - the kind you shouldn't expect in a European Championship finals - but this was a ruthless display that ignited the tournament for the host nation.
Friendly wins over Germany and the Netherlands looked promising in terms of how England might fare against big names this summer, but the 8-0 hammering over Norway in Brighton was a huge statement.
The Lionesses have certainly gone on to deliver, fighting back in the quarter-finals from a goal down to beat Spain in extra-time and then thumping world number two-ranked Sweden 4-0 in the last four. The grand finale was another gutsy victory against Germany in the final - but it was against Norway when their momentum truly gathered pace.
Team of the tournament
Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands); Mapi Leon (Spain), Millie Bright (England), Sakina Karchaoui (France), Keira Walsh (England); Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany), Beth Mead (England); Kosovare Asllani (Sweden); Alexandra Popp (Germany), Alessia Russo (England).
Best player: Keira Walsh
England wouldn't have won the tournament without her. She brought presence, creativity and calmness to an England midfield full of endeavour and energy. Truly one of the best midfielders on the planet.
Best goal: Alessia Russo v Sweden
Alessia Russo didn't just nutmeg one of Europe's most experienced goalkeepers in Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl, she stole her soul.
Best moment: Chloe Kelly's final celebration
Chloe Kelly's celebration after the winning goal in the final against Germany. That celebration will go down in history.
Breakout star: Lena Oberdorf
Tough tackling midfielder that offers both defensive solidity and creative urgency. The German looks set to dominate midfields in Europe for years to come.
Best game: Germany 2-0 Austria
For a little while, it looked like Austria could pull off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history. Germany's player of the match was the woodwork after their opponents hit it a number of times, but Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side came through to reach the semi-finals.
Team of the tournament
Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands), Laura Weinroither (Austria), Millie Bright (England), Leah Williamson (England), Sakina Karchaoui, Keira Walsh (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Beth Mead (England), Lina Magull (Germany), Alessia Russo (England), Alexandra Popp (Germany).
Best player - Beth Mead
Six goals, five assists, and one winner's medal. What else is there to say? The undoubted star of the tournament.
Best goal - Alessia Russo vs Sweden
Again, it's an easy choice. There were some belting goals but none like this one from Alessia Russo. Impudent brilliance from a player who made a huge impact on the tournament despite not starting a single game.
Best moment - Chloe Kelly's winner at Wembley
A scrappy goal, yes, but a historic moment which sparked incredible celebrations inside Wembley and beyond. Let's hope it serves as a catalyst for women's football in this country.
Breakout star - Athenea del Castillo
She only started one of Spain's four games but Athenea del Castillo, 21, showed star potential, most notably during her substitute appearance against England, when she set up Esther Gonzalez's opener. England's defenders will remember her as one of their trickiest opponents of the tournament.
Best game - England 2-1 Germany
For what it meant - and how it ended. England had to withstand periods of pressure but showed great character, as they did on numerous occasions throughout the tournament, and got their reward.
Team of the tournament
Mary Earps (England), Lucy Bronze (England), Millie Bright (England), Leah Williamson (England), Sakina Karchaoui (France), Keira Walsh (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Fran Kirby (England), Beth Mead (England), Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Alexandra Popp (Germany).
Best player: Millie Bright
It is hard to look beyond Beth Mead - the official player of the tournament - after scoring six goals to share the Golden Boot and topping the tournament for creating chances and assists.
However, beyond the creative and clinical numbers, I would throw Milllie Bright, Leah Williamson, Mary Earps and Keira Walsh into the mix.
Williamson's positional play was flawless and elegant, Walsh was pinging sublime passes with unrivalled frequency and Earps oozed with confidence and authority - but I would argue Bright pips the lot.
Bright was immense throughout the tournament and provided England with a seemingly impenetrable shield at the back which resulted in only two goals conceded - and she even came close to covering Williamson when Germany equalised in the final.
Best goal - Georgia Stanway vs Spain
Alessia Russo's sensational back-heel and Ella Toone's deft finish in the final were world-class, while Chloe Kelly's last-gasp winner earned almost instant iconic status.
Those goals will be replayed for years to come in what feels like a seismic shift in societal change toward the women's game.
However, Georgia Stanway's long-range winner in extra-time during the quarter-final with Spain had range, skill, power and drama combined - struck with such venom, it left nothing to luck.
Best moment - Wembley erupts after Kelly winner
Kelly's tournament winner is the game moment, but the outpouring of joy and a capacity Wembley crowd, packed with children, erupting with the Lionesses' triumph is the moment that will transcend matches, the tournament and sport itself.
The reactions across the nation, which will reverberate globally, are unquestionably poignant, while the players' individual stories, the team's collective spirit and the sport's journey, are some of the most powerful in sporting history.
Breakout star - Alessia Russo
Russo started the competition in the shadow of Ellen White but grew into a dominant force in her own right as a devastating substitute.
The Manchester United forward registered 1.37 goals per 90 minutes, more than any other player who surpassed 120 minutes on the pitch. She registered similar ranks for creating opportunities for teammates and firing attempts at goal.
With an abundance of energy and a track record of athleticism, Russo is likely to lose her 'impact sub' tag soon and her heroics this summer provides a glimpse of a fluid firing line flanked by the equally tenacious and rapid duo of Hemp and Mead.
Best game - England 2-1 Germany (AET)
For pure drama, emotion, tension, stakes and spirit, the final epitomised the England squad, physically, mentally and tactically - in addition to their sheer talent.