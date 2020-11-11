Megan Rapinoe: Man Utd skipper Katie Zelem defends team after comments by US midfielder

Katie Zelem has fired back at Megan Rapinoe after the two-time World Cup winner called Man Utd 'disgraceful' for taking so long to set up a women's team.

Rapinoe, the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner, revealed her frustrations on Tuesday at the lack of investment in the women's game around the world.

Concerning United, who scrapped their team in 2005 and started again in the second-tier Championship in 2018, Rapinoe told the BBC: "It's 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we're only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women's team? Frankly, it's disgraceful."

Speaking ahead of this weekend's WSL clash with neighbours City, Manchester United skipper Zelem told Sky Sports News: "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but you can see how great the club are doing now.

"We are currently sitting top (of the WSL) which has maybe surpassed our own expectations as well.

"Manchester United have already had a plan and strategy and now it's really coming into place and you can see how well we've done year on year from promotion to last year and to where we are now.

"As a club and a player, you just want to keep building on that platform and hopefully Manchester United will be the top of Europe one day."

Image: Manchester United stars Zelem and Alessia Russo have helped steer the team to the top of the WSL

After joining the second tier two years ago, United were promoted to the Women's Super League (WSL) and finished fourth in their maiden top-flight campaign.

They currently lead the table after six games in the current campaign after Sunday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Several American internationals have joined the WSL with Tobin Heath and Christen Press joining United.

Manchester City signed Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, while superstar Alex Morgan secured a loan move to Tottenham.