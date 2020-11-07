Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Reading Women. FA Women's Super League.

The Hive Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Women 1

  • A Neville (25th minute)

Reading Women 1

  • B Chaplen (13th minute)

Tottenham Women 1-1 Reading Women: Alex Morgan makes debut in draw

Brooke Chaplen puts Reading ahead but Ashleigh Neville equalises for Tottenham; Spurs without a Women's Super League win this season

Saturday 7 November 2020 18:51, UK

Alex Morgan made her Tottenham debut against Reading
Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan could not find the winning touch as she made her Women's Super League debut off the bench in Tottenham's 1-1 draw at home to Reading.

A goal within the first 15 minutes saw the visitors take the lead as Brooke Chaplen met a cross and fired a header home.

Tottenham&#39;s Ashleigh Neville (right) celebrates after equalising against Reading
The hosts hit back 10 minutes later when full-back Ashleigh Neville flicked in a header from a corner for her first goal of the season to level matters.

Former Lyon striker Morgan, who made the switch to north London in September and missed the start of the season as she gained match fitness, came on in the 70th minute as her side sought out a winner before they settled for a share of the spoils.

Reading&#39;s Brooke Chaplen (centre) celebrates scoring her side&#39;s first goal against Tottenham
Tottenham head to Bristol City next weekend still looking for their first win of the campaign following just two points from their opening six matches.

