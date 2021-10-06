Women's Super League review of the season so far with Karen Carney and Kelly Smith live on Sky Sports

Karen Carney and Caroline Barker will be joined by Kelly Smith for a comprehensive analysis of the Barclays FA Women's Super League so far this season.

After a thrilling start to the WSL season, with Sky Sports the primary broadcaster, the team will be joined by England's record goalscorer Smith to cover an array of topics with expert insight, plus the use of touchscreens and additional technology to bring the analysis to life.

Women's football is alive and well in North London, with Arsenal and Tottenham joint-top of the WSL table. Carney and Smith will take a look at what Jonas Eidevall has changed since taking over from Joe Montemurro, as well as Spurs' defensive solidity.

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea will also be under the microscope with a look at their formidable front three.

Plus, the pundits will pick some of their trends of the WSL seasons and will select their team of the season so far.

Watch the Women's Super League review of the season so far live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm on Monday evening.

WSL highlights of the season so far...

