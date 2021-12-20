Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal get Wolfsburg in quarter-finals; holders Barcelona face Real Madrid

Arsenal will face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League, and could be pitted against Barcelona in the last four should they get there.
UEFA also made the semi-final draw at the same time on Monday, mapping out a route all the way to the 2022 final, which will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin.
The Gunners qualified for the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C behind current holders and competition favourites Barcelona, who will play Spanish rivals Real Madrid in the last eight, with Arsenal a potential semi-final opponent.
"Wolfsburg are a top-quality side, we saw what they did to Chelsea," former England forward Sue Smith told Sky Sports News. "That is going to be a difficult game, but then Barcelona could be next.
"Barcelona are well above everyone at the moment. I thought Arsenal had gone to another level in the Champions League this season, but when they played Barcelona in the group stages you could see the gulf between the sides.
"Ideally, you would have wanted to avoid Barcelona until a potential final."
In the group stages, Arsenal lost both games against Barcelona, by an aggregate scoreline of 8-1.
Jonas Eidevall's side are the only English team left in the competition after finishing runners-up in their group.
Arsenal edged out Hoffenheim on a superior head-to-head record and face German opposition again in Wolfsburg, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2014, who topped Chelsea's group to knock Emma Hayes' side out of the competition.
Women's Champions League quarter-final draw in full:
- Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
- Juventus vs Lyon
- Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Women's Champions League semi-final:
- Real Madrid or Barcelona vs Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
- Juventus or Lyon vs Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain