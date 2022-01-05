West Ham Women vs Man Utd Women in the Women's Super League called off due to Covid-19

The Women's Super League match between West Ham Women and Man Utd Women on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The game was set to be shown live on Sky Sports as the WSL returns from the winter break, but will now be played at a later date.

A club statement from West Ham said: "West Ham United Women can confirm that Sunday's Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United Women has been postponed.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA due to a number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases amongst our players and staff.

"Following the postponement of the fixture, West Ham United Women can confirm that all general admission tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.