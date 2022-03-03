Tottenham Women's Ashleigh Neville and Leicester Women manager Lydia Bedford win Barclays FA Women's Super League monthly awards

Tottenham Women defender Ashleigh Neville and Leicester Women manager Lydia Bedford have won the latest Barclays FA Women's Super League awards for February.

Spurs won both of their WSL games in February against Brighton and Birmingham. Neville scored in both games and crucially for a defender, also kept clean sheets.

Neville is also the first Tottenham player to win the Player of the Month award with the team sitting third in the WSL, two points behind Chelsea in second.

Speaking to Inside the WSL, Neville said: "I didn't know until I got the call last week to say 'congratulations, you've won the award'. I also got told I'd made history being the first one [from Spurs].

"It's nice for me, but also for the team. It shows how far we've come and I'm proud of myself for getting it but I couldn't have done it without the girls.

"Looking back, we've come long way. To get the two wins [in February] after a tough start after Christmas. It's boosted us up to third in the league and it's only a positive for all of us.

"I love getting a clean sheet but I also love scoring as well so it's a bit of both. It's worked well this month, which is great."

Bedford wins Manager of the Month | Weir bags Goal of the Month

Leicester also won both of their WSL games in February as their push away from the bottom spot continues.

They beat Birmingham Women away before a 3-0 home win against West Ham Women, with Bedford overseeing a real improvement since replacing Jonathan Morgan in December.

She told The Football Show: "It's a great feeling. I'm just really proud of the players' efforts on the pitch in both of those games. Birmingham and West Ham were really important games for us and their performances on those days were very professional and ultimately leads to us - as a group - winning Manager of the Month.

"I'm proud of the efforts of the players and the backroom staff to put us in this position, it's great.

"We've got seven games left this season, so seven times three [points] for those who can do quick maths is the ceiling. But for March and April, it's about increasing the confidence and the belief and that it's not just about survival, it's about how far we can climb that table."

Caroline Weir's superb late winner for Manchester City against rivals Manchester United was awarded Goal of the Month for February.