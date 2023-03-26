Women's Super League: Aston Villa hit five past Leicester, Brighton draw at Reading

Rachel Daly and Alisha Lehmann both struck twice as fifth-placed Aston Villa eased to a 5-0 home victory over bottom side Leicester on Sunday.

Kenza Dali put Villa ahead in the sixth minute, striking impressively from 20 yards, before Lehmann produced a controlled first-time finish from Kirsty Hanson's drilled cross (35).

Daly then continued her charge for the WSL's Golden Boot - where she is two shy of Man City striker Bunny Shaw (15) - by scoring either side of the break.

She rolled home Villa's third in first-half stoppage time before steering Lehmann's delivery beyond Janina Leitzig 10 minutes after the restart. The fifth was bundled home by Lehmann herself shortly after (71).

Elsewhere, Reading came from two down to secure a 2-2 home draw against fellow strugglers Brighton.

Veatriki Sarri scored twice for the visitors inside the opening 13 minutes to boost their hopes of only a third league win this season, but Emma Harries pulled one back just after half-time and then netted the equaliser on the hour mark.

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Women's Football Weekend has gone off with a bang. Some results were expected, a couple were not. So let's start by dissecting Manchester City's upset against Chelsea.

When City are at their free-flowing best they are the most entertaining, most eye-catching side in the league. Why? Because the football is slick and stylish but effective, and few can match it. Not even perennial champions Chelsea.

Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp both scored goals of individual brilliance, but what was more impressive was City's assurance and poise in such a big game. Gareth Taylor's side rarely deviate from the game plan - they have a clear playing philosophy and that doesn't bend or flex depending on opposition, sometimes to their detriment. But when it works it's devastating, as Chelsea experienced first hand on Sunday.

What's more, the title race is now intriguingly open. Before this weekend some predicted Emma Hayes' side would canter over the finish line without a hiccup - now such a projection appears premature. The Blues' bounce back ability will be truly tested in the coming weeks as they attempt to fight on all fronts - they return to European action on Thursday, facing Lyon.

Another surprise was Arsenal's demolition of Spurs. Not so much the result - the Gunners were odds on favourites to win - but the manner of the performance was ruthless, something we see with less familiarity.

Jonas Eidevall's side scored five wonderfully crafted goals and will consider themselves back within the title hunting pack, albeit as rank outsiders.

Man United, meanwhile, remain firmly in the mix and underlined their credentials against West Ham at Old Trafford. The stage is set for an enthralling finish to the campaign, with four contenders all sharing the belief they hold the keys to success.

The last word is reserved for Aston Villa's Rachel Daly after she added another two goals to her mounting tally. Her goal contributions now total 16 for the season. The England international's form will no doubt turn a few heads in the summer - rightly so. She's fast becoming one of the most deadly, most potent forwards in the division.

Analysis: City fire WSL title warning

Image: Goalscorer Lauren Hemp celebrates beating Chelsea

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

Sunday was an absolutely huge result for Manchester City. We're going to have one of the most fascinating title run-ins we've had in recent seasons.

City were absolutely magnificent against Chelsea. Goals from Angeldahl and Hemp in the first half did the damage, but they were comfortable in the second half and hardly gave Chelsea a look in.

Ellie Roebuck didn't have to make a save in the second period and that really says it all. It was a frustrating day for Chelsea, who don't have many afternoons like this.

We have four teams separated by just three points heading into the final two months of the season. It doesn't get much better than that.

There are two helpings of live WSL action on Sky Sports next weekend, as Brighton host Man United on Saturday April 1, kick-off 11.30am, while Aston Villa take on Chelsea on Sunday April 2, kick-off 6.45pm.