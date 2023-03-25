Tottenham Women 1-5 Arsenal Women: Caitlin Foord and Kim Little shine in ruthless Gunners victory

Slick Arsenal maintained their WSL supremacy over bitter rivals Tottenham after winning their eighth consecutive north London derby 5-1 thanks to goals from Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord (2), Kim Little and Frida Maanum.

After three league games without a win between January and February, the Gunners have returned to form triumphantly, dispatching Liverpool, Reading and now Spurs, ahead of a crucial second leg Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Arsenal's resurgence, epitomised by another dazzling Little masterclass in midfield, has forced a re-entry into the WSL title race, with Jonas Eidevall's side now second and only two points off leaders Chelsea, who face Manchester City on Sunday.

Blackstenius opened the scoring in emphatic fashion, rifling an effort beyond Tinja-Riikka Korpela from a tight angle inside the first five minutes, before Foord finished a surging run by tucking the ball neatly inside the post (29) - the Aussie forward has been directly involved in more league goals (10) than any Arsenal team-mate this season, scoring or assisting in her last three appearances.

Beth England netted a consolation from the penalty spot for the hosts (39), won by Ash Neville after her shot struck the arm of Katie McCabe, but Arsenal's creativity and purpose outweighed that of Spurs in the second period, who remain winless in this fixture.

Little added to the scoreline from the spot (66), before Spurs' resistance unravelled further as Foord scored her second of the afternoon and Maanum put the gloss on a ruthless attacking display with 13 minutes remaining.

Arsenal are next in action midweek, hosting Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie at the Emirates, before meeting Manchester City in the WSL on April 2, while Tottenham travel to Everton on the same day.