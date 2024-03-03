WSL round-up: Late West Ham goal hurts Man Utd's European hopes

Image: Rachel Williams is consoled by a Man Utd team-mate after missing a late chance against West Ham

Manchester United lost further ground on the top three in the Women's Super League as they were held by West Ham.

Rachel Williams gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead with her 50th WSL goal.

But Viviane Asseyi equalised five minutes from time to leave Marc Skinner's side nine points behind third-placed Arsenal.

Image: Liverpool players celebrate Emma Koivisto's goal against Aston Villa

Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish with victory at Aston Villa.

Goals from Grace Fisk and Sophie Roman Haug put the Reds in control before Sarah Mayling pulled one back from the penalty spot.

But defender Emma Koivisto struck twice in the second half to secure three points for Matt Beard's side.

Liverpool took the lead after Noelle Maritz gave away a free-kick near the penalty box.

Fuka Nagano played the ball across the face of goal and Fisk's deflected strike fooled Villa keeper Daphne van Domselaar and found the back of the net.

Villa almost hit straight back but Kenza Dali's shot was held by Rachael Laws.

Liverpool doubled their lead when Nagano's cross was flicked on for Haug to head home.

Villa were gifted a route back into the match when Kirsty Hanson was brought down by Gemma Bonner in the area box and Mayling converted the spot-kick.

But Koivisto restored the two-goal advantage with a fine finish at the far post after Jasmine Matthews crossed into the box.

And the Finland international struck again with a looping header over Van Domselaar to wrap up the victory.

Image: Elisabeth Terland celebrates with her team-mates after finding the net for Brighton against Bristol City

Brighton beat rock-bottom Bristol City to move eight points clear of the relegation spot.

Elisabeth Terland opened the scoring in the 20th minute and Pauline Bremer added another four minutes later to give the away side a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

City got on the scoresheet through Megan Connolly but Terland's second of the day, combined with Tatiana Pinto's strike, put Brighton 4-1 up.

Two goals in three minutes from Brooke Aspin and Amalie Thestrup brought Bristol City right back into the contest.

But any hopes of a sensational comeback were wiped out when Madison Haley struck in the 89th minute before Vicky Losada and Katie Robinson added further goals in stoppage time.