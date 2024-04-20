Women's Super League: Liverpool beat Bristol City to leapfrog Man Utd and go fourth

Marie Hobinger scored a first-half winner as Liverpool moved above Manchester United into fourth in the Women's Super League table with a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Bristol City.

City are now seven points away from safety with just three league matches remaining.

There were early chances at both ends, but it was Liverpool who took a 13th-minute lead.

Missy Bo Kearns got down the right to cross, with the ball falling to Hobinger who hit a sweet first-time effort from the edge of the box to notch her fifth league goal of the season.

Image: Hobinger has scored five league goals this sason

Sophie Roman Haug then saw an effort disallowed after a foul on Bristol City goalkeeper Shae Yanez.

Grace Fisk blocked a Ffion Morgan shot at the other end as the home side were restricted to long-range chances before the break.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard brought Gemma Bonner on for Kiernan at half-time, and elected to change his formation.

Hobinger nearly got a second when she hit the post, shortly before being replaced by Ceri Holland.

Liverpool nearly doubled their lead in the last 20 minutes when Kearns tried to beat the goalkeeper with a free-kick from the right only for Yanez to recover and punch clear.

Jenna Clark stepped in to block a Carrie Jones shot late on as Liverpool held on to take all three points at Ashton Gate.

