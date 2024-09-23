WSL: Man City have 'no excuses' not to win league this season, says former captain Steph Houghton

Former Manchester City captain Steph Houghton says her former side have "no excuses" not to win the Women's Super League this season after their 2-2 draw against title rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

The title contenders began their campaigns in an action-packed draw on Sunday, with Vivianne Miedema scoring an equaliser for her new club against her former side after Frida Maanum had Arsenal ahead.

Jess Park scored from distance to put City ahead before Beth Mead scored late to snatch a point for Arsenal. Despite the disappointment in the dying moments of the game, Houghton has earmarked City as potential champions after a mainly resilient display.

"City showed that they've got that resilience, character and - playing away from home - to keep that mentality," Houghton told Sky Sports.

"All of that combined, and keeping all the players fit and healthy, it could be a really successful season for City.

"There's no excuses now for City. This is [Gareth] Taylor's team, this is his staff and this is why I'd really like to see what they do this season and see the changes that he's spoken about.

"I believed we had the squad to go and win the league last season and do something special. You could see last season, the team was growing and the process was there.

"At City, there's an expectation to win and now it's about turning performances into a real mentality to know how it feels to win a trophy."

Smith: Miedema can give City advantage over Arsenal

Image: Miedema scored her first goal for City against her former side Arsenal

Miedema's deflected effort just before half-time was her first goal since switching from Arsenal to City in the summer - a move that Sue Smith says could boost City's title hopes this season.

"Goal difference lost [Man City] the league last season," Smith told Sky Sports News.

"City went so close last year and I think they were the better team to watch on the whole, but Bunny Shaw got an injury at a bad time for them.

"To bring in a player like Miedema, I was surprised Arsenal let her go - especially to their near rivals. You could just see the quality that she's got.

"She had the ACL injury and a couple of other niggly injuries but she's a top-quality player. Some of her movement in the game, her vision and her awareness - we know that she's a top goal scorer.

"You almost think, 'Does that give Manchester City the edge in the title race?'"

'Arsenal's depth is a strength'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League game between Arsenal and Manchester City

Mead's equaliser off the bench saved a crucial point for Arsenal but she was named on the bench, along with Alessia Russo, who was also introduced in the second half by Jonas Eidevall.

In scoring, Mead became the player with the most goals by any player on the opening day and Smith believes those changes will continue to pay dividends for the north London side.

"They now call them the 'finishers', not 'substitutes'," she said. "They're the ones that come on and win the game.

"Arsenal have got such a strength in depth that they can rotate and leave players like that out. We know their quality, Mead coming on and getting the equaliser.

"It was just a brilliant game of football, two top teams going against each other. I think a draw was fair in the end."

Other teams will be in the mix in 'stronger' WSL

Image: Brighton beat Everton 4-0, with Kiko Seike scoring a hat-trick

Former Man City midfielder Izzy Christiansen speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think there could be [other teams in the mix]. Manchester United have recruited really well and got a strong win against West Ham.

"Brighton were exceptional and that's early days for them under a new manager - they showed a really attractive style of football. This is Brighton's year to step up and grow.

"City and Arsenal are the obvious choices to challenge Chelsea, but something else could happen this season and everyone's got to be ready for it.

"You've got Tottenham who are doing things, Liverpool finished fourth last season and there's a level of expectation there to go up one. They're a strong side. So we're looking at a much stronger league with teams who can take points from anyone.

"That's why Sonia Bompastor was so happy with their win against Aston Villa, given how well Aston Villa played, but also she knows they need to be perfect throughout every single game."