Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Mahmoud Trezeguet named in Egypt's 25-man squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool's Mo Salah headlines a group of six foreign-based players in Egypt's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, while there is a return for Aston Villa midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Coach Carlos Queiroz named a 25-man squad on Wednesday, recalling Trezeguet for the first time since the winger injured his anterior cruciate ligament in April. The 27-year-old returned to Premier League action this month.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, a runner-up in the competition with Egypt in 2017, is also in the squad.

Footballers heading to the Africa Cup of Nations finals will be allowed to play for their clubs until January 3.

Image: Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny is also part of Egypt's squad

Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed and Stuttgart midfielder Omar Marmoush made the cut, but surprise absentees include Al Ahly's Mohamed Magdy and Zamalek's Tarek Hamed.

Egypt, who are record seven-time winners of the continental trophy and one of the pre-tournament favourites, begin their Group D campaign against Nigeria on January 11, and will also face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the pool.

The squad contains six players from Al Ahly, who are due to face Mexican side Monterrey in the second round of the Club World Cup on February 5, the day before the Nations Cup final.

Egypt's 25-man squad for AFCON

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi)

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)