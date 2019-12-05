Macclesfield players and staff planning weekend strike action

The Macclesfield players and staff say their League Two game against Crewe on Saturday will not go ahead.

The squad are in dispute with the club's ownership due to unpaid wages.

Sky Sports News understand they told owner Amar Alkadhi earlier this week that they would not play on Saturday if the wages remained unpaid at 6pm on Monday evening.

The club's players and staff released a statement on Thursday which read: "As a group we'd like to inform the EFL and Crewe Alexandra football club that the game on Saturday won't be taking place - despite growing reports that's its business as usual.

2:16 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two fixture between Macclesfield and Bradford. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two fixture between Macclesfield and Bradford.

"This is down to the fact that salaries haven't been paid for last month, we haven't trained as a squad since last Thursday, due to the fact we have no training ground, but, most importantly, the game can't go ahead for the emotional and mental wellbeing state of the players, which is currently at rock bottom.

"We hope that our own fans who have been tremendous, Crewe fans, and the whole of the footballing community can understand this decision, with it being such an important month for us all on and off the pitch."

Planned strike action for last month's game against Mansfield was only cancelled at a late stage, when the majority of the Macclesfield squad were paid for October.

The EFL is meeting on Thursday and the situation at Macclesfield is due to be discussed