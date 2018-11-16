Friday in the Nations League: Wales, Netherlands and France in action live on Sky Sports

Netherlands entertain France in the Nations League on Friday live on Sky Sports

Wales, Netherlands and France are all in UEFA Nations League action on Friday, and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports.

Ryan Giggs' side taking on second-placed Denmark in a Group B4 clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night.

The home side currently lead the table heading into this clash in the Principality and know that victory in south Wales will see them earn promotion to League A of the competition.

However, Wales will need to pay special attention to Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, who scored two goals to help his team to a 2-0 victory the last time the two nations met back in September.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs says Friday's Nations League match against Denmark is crucial, with promotion, seedings and a Euro 2020 play-off spot on the line

Also in action on Friday evening are world champions France, who face the Netherlands at the De Kuip Stadium looking to confirm their place in the Nations League semi-finals next summer.

Les Bleus, though, will be taking on a confident Netherlands team in Amsterdam, with Ronald Koeman's side having stunned Germany 3-0 at home in their most recent clash Group A1 clash.

We take a look at some of the best strikes so far in the UEFA Nations League, featuring some screamers from Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale, Isco and more!

Meanwhile, Slovakia play Ukraine at the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho on Friday looking to pick up their first points in Group B1, although they will face a tough test against opponents who have already won the section with a maximum points haul.

Elsewhere, in Group C3 Cyprus and Bulgaria go head to head at the GSP Stadium and Slovenia meet Norway, with Norway and Bulgaria both currently fighting it out for leadership of the section.

And finally, Gibraltar and Armenia and Liechtenstein and Macedonia all meet in Group D4 and victory for the latter will see them win promotion to League C of the competition.