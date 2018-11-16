Nations League round-up: Gibraltar promotion dreams dashed after thrashing

Gibraltar manager Jeff Wood could not guide his side to Nations League promotion

Gibraltar's hopes of a fairy tale promotion from their UEFA Nations League group ended as they slumped to a 6-2 home defeat by Armenia on Friday after a disastrous second-half performance.

The result means Macedonia - who beat Liechtenstein 2-0 - will be guaranteed promotion if they avoid losing to Gibraltar in Group D4 on Sunday. Armenia must beat Liechtenstein and hope Gibraltar win if they are to top the group.

Gibraltar secured the biggest result in their history when they won 1-0 in Yerevan last month, and it appeared a repeat was on the cards when 19-year-old Tjay de Barr opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

Armenia's Yura Movsisyan appeared offside as he levelled from close range after 27 minutes and the Chicago Fire striker hit three in the first nine minutes of the second half to take the game away from Gibraltar.

Artur Kartashyan made it five before substitute Adam Priestly restored some pride for the hosts with a fine solo effort. Alexander Karapetian completed the rout in stoppage time.

Ukraine - who have already secured top spot in Group B1 - suffered a 4-1 defeat in Slovakia. Albert Rusnak, Juraj Kucka, Adam Zrelak and Robert Mak boosted Slovakia's hopes of avoiding relegation, with Yevhen Konoplyanka's strike merely a consolation for Ukraine.

Norway and Bulgaria are locked on 10 points ahead of the final Group C3 fixtures after respective 1-1 draws in Slovenia and Cyprus.

Elsewhere, Denmark strikers Nicolai Joergensen and Martin Braithwaite struck to secure a 2-1 victory over Wales and promotion from Nations League B Group 4 in a pulsating clash on Friday.

Georginio Wijnaldum also blasted home from close range and Memphis Depay converted a last-gasp penalty to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 win over world champions France and condemn Germany to relegation from their Nations League group.