WATCH: Nemanja Matic wins 'Raheem Sterling-style' penalty

Less than two weeks after Raheem Sterling was awarded a controversial penalty, Nemanja Matic has followed suit.

Like Sterling against Shakhtar Donetsk, Matic stubbed his toe on the floor as he tried to shoot during Serbia's UEFA Nations League match with Montenegro.

The Manchester United midfielder didn't appear to initially appeal for a penalty, but the referee pointed to the spot, much to the disbelief of the Montenegro defenders.

Perhaps Aleksandar Mitrovic felt some sympathy, though, as, with Serbia already 2-0 ahead, he tried to chip the penalty down the middle of the goal and instead lifted it over the bar.

