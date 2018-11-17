Nations League round-up: Sweden win relegates Turkey and sets up crucial tie against Russia

Sweden kept their hopes of promotion to the top tier of the Nations League alive with a 1-0 victory at Turkey, who were relegated to League C as a result.

Andreas Granqvist's second-half penalty was enough to move Sweden up to four points in Group B2, and they must now beat Russia - who top the group with seven points - on Tuesday to reach League A.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was substituted off at half-time, with Sweden head coach Janne Andersson confirming the centre-back "did not feel well".

1:27 Nemanja Matic won a penalty for Serbia after stubbing his toe, and Aleksandar Mitrovic then chipped the spot-kick over the bar Nemanja Matic won a penalty for Serbia after stubbing his toe, and Aleksandar Mitrovic then chipped the spot-kick over the bar

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had an eventful afternoon as Serbia closed in on promotion to League B with a 2-1 home win over neighbours Montenegro.

First-half goals from Adem Ljajic and Aleksandar Mitrovic proved crucial, and though the latter chipped a Panenka penalty over the bar after Nemanja Matic went down under no contact, Serbia held on despite Stefan Mugosa pulling one back in the 70th minute.

Serbia top Group C4 with 11 points from five games, but Romania remained two points behind after breezing past Lithuania 3-0.

Elsewhere, victories for Kosovo and Azerbaijan helped set up a winner-takes-all clash when the pair face one another on Tuesday in Group D3.

Kosovo's 5-0 victory at Malta leaves them on 11 points from five games, two points clear of Azerbaijan, who beat Faroe Islands 2-0.