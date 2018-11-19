Tuesday at the Nations League: Sweden look to sneak into top tier ahead of Russia

The final round of Nations League group games take place on Sky Sports on Tuesday, with promotion and relegation still to be decided.

Seven games will be shown across Sky Sports Football and the Red Button, with Scotland, Sweden and Russia among the eight countries with something to play for.

There is an exception in League A Group 3, though, where Portugal, already through to the Nations League finals, take on Poland in a dead rubber, live on the Red Button from 7.40pm.

2:35 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Italy and Portugal Highlights of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Italy and Portugal

Portugal will also host the finals next June, with the draw for the four-team tournament due to be made on December 3.

Promotion is still up for grabs in League B Group 2, where Sweden must beat Russia, who have a three-point advantage ahead of the final fixture, also on the Red Button at the same time.

Andreas Granqvist's second-half penalty was enough as Sweden beat Turkey 1-0 in their last game

The winner of Scotland vs Israel will be promoted to League B. A draw would be enough for Israel, but Scotland will be full of confidence heading back to Hampden Park after their 4-0 victory in Albania.

Serbia need to overcome already-relegated Lithuania to guarantee promotion from Group 4. Romania can still finish top but must win in Montenegro and hope Serbia drop points.

In League D, the winner of Kosovo vs Azerbaijan will claim top spot and promotion from Group 3. A draw is enough for Kosovo, who are currently two points clear of their opponents.