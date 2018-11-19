UEFA Nations League: Slovakia relegated after Czech Republic defeat

Martin Skrtel couldn't prevent Slovakia's relegation

Slovakia were relegated from UEFA Nations League B after losing 1-0 to Czech Republic.

A point would have been enough for the hosts to secure their survival in a group that had already been won by Ukraine.

Roma striker Patrik Schick fired his side ahead shortly after the half-hour mark to ensure the Czech Republic remain in the second tier of the Nations League.

Norway secured promotion to the second tier with a 2-0 victory in Cyprus, as challengers Bulgaria were held to a 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

Lars Lagerback's side came into the game level on points and head-to-head record with Bulgaria in Group C4.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Ola Kamara's double looked set to earn Norway top spot on goal difference alone, but Miha Zajc's equaliser for Slovenia ensured Lagerback's men topped the group by two points.

Goals from Giorgi Merebashvili and Giorgi Chakvetadze were enough to hand already-promoted Georgia a 2-1 victory against Kazakhstan in Group D1.

In the other game in the group, Andorra and Latvia played out a goalless draw.

Macedonia will also play in the third tier in the next Nations League.

Needing just a point against Gibraltar to beat Armenia to top spot in Group D4, the hosts recorded a comfortable 4-0 win.

Armenia drew 2-2 in Liechtenstein and finished five points back.

The Republic of Ireland drew 0-0 with Denmark in Aarhus in a dead rubber after the Danes sealed their promotion with victory over Wales in Cardiff on Friday.

Finally, Netherlands scored twice in the last five minutes to snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw in Germany and qualify for next year's Nations League Finals at the expense of world champions France.