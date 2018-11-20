Nations League: Kosovo given chance to qualify for Euro 2020

Kosovo finished top of their group in League D

Two years after being recognised by UEFA, Kosovo have given themselves a chance to make it to the 2020 European Championship.

The small Balkan republic beat Azerbaijan 4-0 in Pristina on Tuesday to cap an impressive campaign in the inaugural UEFA Nations League and secure at least a play-off spot in qualifying for Euro 2020.

The triumph comes only two months after Kosovo beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 for their first competitive win since being admitted to UEFA and FIFA events in 2016.

After winning two other matches in the lower-tiered League D, Kosovo entered the final round in Group 3 needing at least a draw to finish in first place and guarantee the play-off berth.

Arber Zeneli scored a hat-trick and Amir Rrahmani added another goal to keep Kosovo unbeaten and at the top of their group. They finished with 14 points from six matches, five points in front of second-place Azerbaijan.

In the top-tier League A, final-four hosts Portugal ended the group stage with a 1-1 home draw against relegated Poland, while Sweden gained promotion from League B by beating visiting Russia 2-0.

Scotland moved up from League C by beating Israel at home 3-2, and Serbia won 4-1 against relegated Lithuania.

All group winners in the four leagues are guaranteed a place in the play-offs for Euro 2020. England, Switzerland and the Netherlands will join Italy in the Nations League final four in June.