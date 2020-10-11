England 2-1 Belgium: Player ratings as Kyle Walker and Romelu Lukaku impress

England came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Belgium and move to the top of Nations League Group A2, but how did we rate the individual players?

3:59 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between England and Belgium at Wembley

ENGLAND PLAYER RATINGS

Jordan Pickford - 6

Back in the side despite a strong showing from Nick Pope against Wales. Beaten by his former Everton team-mate Romelu Lukaku for the penalty but had little else to do. Flapped at one cross in the second half but dealt better with others.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Involved in the build-up to England's second goal, his deep cross finding Kieran Trippier at the far post, but struggled defensively, particularly in the first half, when Belgium appeared to target his flank. Replaced by Reece James late on.

Kyle Walker - 8

Had some awkward moments in the first half, like the rest of England's defence, but his pace proved invaluable in covering for Alexander-Arnold. Showed impressive anticipation to snuff out several Belgium attacks and made a vital block from Lukaku in the closing stages.

Eric Dier - 6

One of only three players to keep his place in the side from the win over Wales but conceded the early penalty when he clumsily brought down Lukaku. Endured a difficult first half at the heart of England's defence but did show some improvement after the break.

Harry Maguire - 6

Struggled with Belgium's runners at times but seemed to grow in confidence as the game wore on and used the ball efficiently throughout, completing 83 of his 85 passes.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Fielded out of position at left wing-back and looked uncomfortable up against the marauding Thomas Meunier at times. Much better going forward, however, claiming an assist with his backward header to Mount for England's winning goal and sending in some dangerous corners.

Declan Rice - 7

Struggled with the movement of Kevin de Bruyne at times and earned a yellow card for a foul on Axel Witsel in the first half but improved after the break. Helped keep Belgium at bay in the closing stages and set up an excellent chance for Rashford to make the game safe late on.

Image: Mason Mount celebrates his winning goal against Belgium

Jordan Henderson - 6

Won the penalty for England's equaliser, going to ground despite minimal contact from Meunier. Could, perhaps, have shown more attacking intent with his passing before making way for Kalvin Phillips midway through the second half.

Mason Mount - 8

Selected ahead of Jack Grealish despite the Aston Villa man's eye-catching performance against Wales. A peripheral figure for long periods on the right, but more effective when drifting across the front line and scored the decisive goal after popping up on the left.

Marcus Rashford - 7

A goalscoring performance to cap a week in which he received an MBE. His penalty was confidently dispatched but should have had another, firing over after fine work from Rice in the closing stages.

Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring England's equaliser

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7

Kept his place in the side following his goalscoring debut against Wales. Unable to capitalise on a couple of half-chances but held the ball up well, linked the play intelligently and demonstrated his aerial prowess before being replaced by Harry Kane in the second half.

Subs

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Provided some extra energy in central midfield after replacing Henderson.

Harry Kane - 5

Missed an excellent chance to put the game out of Belgium's reach in the closing stages, sending a free header wide from a Trippier corner.

Reece James - 6

Helped shore up England's right flank in the closing stages.

Jadon Sancho - n/a

A late introduction for Mount but had little time to impact proceedings.

Belgium player ratings

Simon Mignolet - 6

Belgium's fourth choice 'keeper started against England due to injury and absence to those above him in the pecking order. Looked assured for most of the evening but went the wrong way for Rashford's penalty and could do little about Mount's deflected strike.

Toby Alderweireld - 6

Familiar with this venue after Spurs' stint at the national stadium and looked at home, marshalling Calvert-Lewin and Rashford well when they came up against him in one-on-ones. But allowed Mount to get his shot away and deflected it over Mignolet as England went in front.

Jason Denayer - 7

Defended aggressively during the first half, ensuring Mount had little space to work in on England's right flank.

Image: Jason Denayer shields the ball from Mason Mount at Wembley

Dedryck Boyata - 7

Like his fellow centre-backs, largely comfortable with England's attack and showed a cool head to deal with a tricky pass out from Mignolet under pressure. Showed good pace to recover when Rashford got through at start of the second half.

Thomas Meunier - 6

A classy flick over an England player on the edge of his own box kicked off the move which led to Lukaku winning the penalty for Belgium's opener. Clipped a volley wide, which would have capped another fine Belgium move. But then booked for pulling back Henderson for England's penalty after the visitors had been on top for most of the first-half. Soft, but needless.

Timothy Castagne - 7

Playing at left-back, Castagne linked well with Yannick Carrasco after causing his team-mate's early strike to be ruled out for offside. Looked comfortable and classy on the ball as he has in his early games on the right side of defence for Leicester.

Axel Witsel - 6

A cool, calm presence in front of the Belgium defence but had to work far harder after the break as England's tactical changes saw them enjoy more possession.

Youri Tielemans - 7

Exceptional early long pass looking for De Bruyne but showed he can do the other side of the game by getting on top of Henderson to win the ball back in midfield.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

Possesses a real fear factor these days and, after testing Pickford with a tame left foot shot from the edge of the box, repeatedly got into dangerous positions in the right channel. But it was from the left he should have had an assist with a wonderful pass through for Carrasco.

Yannick Carrasco - 6

Caused problems with a driving run inside from the left side early on then had the ball in the back of the net but saw his goal ruled out for offside against Castagne. Should have got on the scoresheet when put through just before half-time by Lukaku but dragged his shot badly wide and then clipped the ball beyond the far post when De Bruyne teed him up. Two good chances wasted.

Romelu Lukaku - 8

Back playing in England for the first time since leaving the Premier League, Lukaku showed Man Utd just what they're missing with a superb all-round performance in the first half. Happy to drop deep to link play but showed his pace to out-run Dier and win a penalty which he slammed home for Belgium's opener. Should have had an assist when a sublime flick played through Carrasco. England did well to close off the passing channels into him in the second 45.

Image: Romelu Lukaku celebrates after giving Belgium the lead

Subs

Yari Verschaeren - n/a

Thrown on after De Bruyne appeared to suffer an injury but had little time to impact the game.

Jeremy Doku - n/a

Replaced Carrasco in the closing stages.