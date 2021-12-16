Nations League: England to face Germany and Italy, Wales vs Belgium and the Netherlands

England will face Germany, Italy and Hungary in League A of the Nations League, while Wales will face Belgium, Netherlands and Poland.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Germany 2-0 last summer on their way to the Euro 2020 final where they eventually lost on penalties to Roberto Mancini's Italy.

The Three Lions also have recent history with Hungary, having faced the side during the recent World Cup qualifiers - a 4-0 away win followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Hungary were also hit with a one-match stadium ban by FIFA after their fans racially abused England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during September's game in Budapest.

England's first home match in the competition, which starts next June, will be played behind closed doors after UEFA sanctioned the Football Association over the disorder at the Euro 2020 final against Italy in July.

In League B, Scotland and Republic of Ireland will face each other in B1 alongside Ukraine and Armenia.

It will be the second meeting between Scotland and Ukraine in the space of a few months as they face each other in a World Cup play-off semi-final in March before the start of the Nations League campaign.

Scotland last played Republic of Ireland in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, winning 1-0 at Celtic Park and drawing 1-1 in Dublin but have never played Armenia before.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland were drawn alongside Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus/Estonia in League C2.

The last time Northern Ireland faced Greece was a 3-1 victory in Belfast that secured a place at Euro 2016, with Steven Davis scoring twice and Josh Magennis also on the scoresheet.

Although Northern Ireland have never faced Kosovo, they last played Cyprus in 1973 and have won the last three meetings in all competitions against Estonia.

The first six matchdays of the group stages will take place in June and September, acting as World Cup warm-up matches for those nations who have already booked their place at next winter's showpiece event in Qatar.

