Liverpool are now favourites for the Premier League title, says Roy Keane

Liverpool are now favourites to win the Premier League title, says Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Jurgen Klopp's side moved two points clear at the top of the table.

The Reds came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday lunchtime before watching title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal play out a cagey 0-0 at the Etihad.

Those results mean Liverpool have a cushion on second-placed Arsenal, with the gap to City in third now three points.

Assessing the race for the crown with nine games to play, Keane said: "I think Liverpool, I'd have them favourites. Arsenal second favourites with their goal difference. City with their injuries and the strain of everything - Champions League coming up, same as Arsenal - [third favourites].

"Every time I watch Liverpool, we can look at one or two faults they might have, but they get so many chances every game, they're going to score lots of goals.

"I've said Man City [previously] but what I've seen recently, I'm going to go with Liverpool."

Keane's fellow Sky Sports pundit and former Man Utd team-mate Gary Neville is standing by his prediction Arsenal will come through and take the title but believes Liverpool have a chance to build up real momentum if they can beat Sheffield United and then United at Old Trafford in the coming week.

"We knew before the international break who was in form," he said. "Arsenal were in the best form. Liverpool were hanging on a little bit towards the end. Arsenal's performance levels were really high. What happens in the next week is critical because you're going to need good form going into that run-in.

"I said Arsenal at the start of the season and I'm not going to shift now because I think all the teams are still in it.

"But if Liverpool win at Old Trafford they'll be in great shape mentally because you win a big game like that it has a massive impact on you. But it's still a long way to go beyond that."

He also said it would be foolish to rule out defending champions Man City, even though they have the most ground to make up.

"I genuinely think Man City could win all nine games," he said. "That would be enough I think."

However, ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott believes his former club may have shown a template of how to frustrate Pep Guardiola's side.

"Arsenal showed today they can really grind results out, but I think a lot of teams will take a lot from Arsenal's performance and it might affect how Man City play and get results now," he said. "I can't see City winning all the games."

Gary Neville felt Arsenal answered questions about their mentality and their defensive resilience as they held champions Manchester City to a goalless draw in a tight game at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think they answered two big questions today," Neville said on Sky Sports. "One is on their mentality. Could they live in a big game against Manchester City?

"They folded here last year and they were all over the place, whereas today they withstood a lot of pressure and looked like a team that could go through a title challenge and have a lot more mental strength.

"That's a big question answered, because it's difficult to come here.

"The other one is on the defensive side of things. Last year, it was suggested that without (William) Saliba they were harmed, and that's been proven today.

"Saliba was immense, there's no doubt about that. So was Gabriel.

"But for me, the work ethic of the two wide players and the two forwards was also incredible."