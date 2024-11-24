Roy Keane: Man City's Premier League title hopes would be over if they lose to Liverpool after Tottenham defeat

Roy Keane has claimed the Premier League title race would be over for Manchester City if they suffer defeat against Liverpool next weekend.

Arne Slot's side opened up an eight-point gap on last season's champions at the top of the table, with the two heavyweights of English football set to face-off at Anfield, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday December 1.

City suffered their fifth defeat in a row when they were beaten 4-0 at home by Tottenham on Saturday - the longest losing streak of Pep Guardiola's coaching career - and will now play the league leaders in a desperate attempt to keep their title hopes alive.

"Eight points clear. I bet they cannot believe it," Keane said following Liverpool's 3-2 victory against Southampton on Super Sunday.

"Liverpool have been excellent and have every chance of winning this title. If they turn up at their very best, with the fans behind them, and beat City - what a statement it would be.

"It would be over for them [City] next week if they lose to Liverpool.

"It's a big test to deal with that expectation. Can City bounce back next week?"

Redknapp: Dream start for Slot

Jamie Redknapp echoed the positivity surrounding Liverpool's start under Slot, as they continue to benefit from the struggles of both City and Arsenal.

"It's been a dream start for them," Redknapp said on Sky Sports. "Man City are struggling and Arsenal have injuries, it is perfect for them right now.

"Who knows, Liverpool might get an injury and they might have to suffer for a while. So far for Arne Slot, that is where you want to be. Great position for Christmas. Keep everyone fit and keep ticking over.

"It's been a Premier League blockbuster over the last few years, especially at Anfield. A lot of those times, City have not got the result they wanted. This will be a change as Liverpool will be favourites, it brings an expectation and more pressure. They might have to be more patient."

Salah: We want to stretch the lead

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah enjoyed the win over Saints as he scored twice but is well aware of the threat City still pose ahead of their showdown next weekend.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 1st December 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

"Hopefully we keep going in that direction. We have a game against them so hopefully we win it and go ahead by 11 points," said Salah.

"Man City is Man City. They had a bad time now but they have a great coach and great players. Hopefully we can beat them."